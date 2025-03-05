Alisson Becker’s heroics were lauded alongside Liverpool’s defensive efforts and good fortune as the Reds grabbed a 1-0 away win at Paris Saint-Germain.

Arne Slot‘s side now head into the second leg at Anfield next week knowing that a draw alone in 90 minutes would see them reach the Champions League quarter-finals, but PSG’s performance has shown it will not be an easy task.

Here’s how supporters reacted on social media and This Is Anfield‘s comments.

World class Alisson

Asked whether it was the best performance of the season, Alisson replied to TNT: "Probably of my life" #LFC — Gregg Evans (@greggevans40) March 5, 2025

“This feels like us vs Real Madrid and Ali doing what Courtois did to us“ – Liv Red in TIA comments.

Big fan of Alisson remembering he’s the best keeper in the world when he comes against elite forwards. — Anfield Fix (@AnfieIdFix) March 5, 2025

“Elliots first touch in weeks!

Alisson was good beyond words. Reminded me of Courtois’s performance against us in the 2022 final. Kept the tie alive for us. MOTM by a country mile.

What a result after being outplayed all night.“ – Jota The Slotter in TIA comments.

“Alison needs an 11/10. F the scale. Best goalkeeping performance I’ve seen since Barca vs Celtic 10 years ago or so.“ – Oustanding Terrific Character in TIA comments.

Alisson delivering the most heroic performance Paris has seen since Remy took control of Gusteau's kitchen and turned it into the best restaurant in the city. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 5, 2025

“Allison ain’t from this planet. He’s an alien with 9 arms but he moves them so fast peeps thinks it’s only 2“ – stefan morris in TIA comments.

Alisson Becker has proven tonight, once and for all, that all the talk about Emi Martinez being the best goalkeeper in the world has been gobbledygook.

Said this before and will say it again: Alisson is the best of the modern era, the best to play in the Premier League. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) March 5, 2025

Unbeliavable smash and grab

Liverpool created 0.00(xG) against PSG until Harvey Elliot’s goal in the 87th minute. — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) March 5, 2025

Slot's nicked the Real Madrid blueprint. Get outplayed much of the night & still win somehow. But as the cliche goes… long way to go in this one. — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) March 5, 2025

“Superb Redmen. Classical, two legged European knockout football at its best. THAT’S how you handle a super tough Euro away!“ – KloppiteE in TIA comments.

His team has dominated the ball this season, creating chances and scoring loads of goals. But in recent weeks Slot has shown he can also manage his side through tense defensive games against technical ball hungry teams. It’s like Klopp and Benitez had a long lost son. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) March 5, 2025

“That was a definition of dark art football ?. Who cares. We won ?“ – disqus_CK8gOUKU7j in TIA comments.

“When was the last time we won a game like that, a proper smash and grab 1-0 away from home in a big game? Bruno Cheyrou at Stamford Bridge?“ – kevmorris in TIA comments.

FT: #PSG 0 #LFC 1: The ultimate smash and grab as substitute Harvey Elliott's late winner gives Liverpool a precious lead to take back to Anfield for the 2nd leg.

Slot's side outplayed for long periods but they dug deep and were indebted to the absolute brilliance of Alisson. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 5, 2025

“Arne said we would need to suffer tonight but boy, just how much did we have to!

Great teams, carry some luck, especially in tournament football & did I mention Ali earned us that right.“ – Speelautomaat in TIA comments.

“we just ended their 22 games unbeaten with the most diabolical smash and grab ever HAHAHHA“ – ame in TIA comments.

PSG show second leg will be a tough task

Because their dominance of Ligue 1 is nothing new and they've been up and down in the Champions League, I've found it quite difficult to gauge just how good PSG are this season. Turns out they're really, really good. Liverpool will be absolutely delighted with 0-0 at half-time. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) March 5, 2025

PSG are the best team I’ve seen face Liverpool this season. The composure they show on the ball and the aggression of their press had Liverpool troubled throughout. That is a really good team. Anfield awaits. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) March 5, 2025

Massive save Alisson to deny Dembele when 1v1 then Barcola cannot finish his dinner. Not seen a team cause Liverpool this many problems in a long, long time — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) March 5, 2025

PSG are restoring the feeling Midfield full of ballers no 6ft person trainers in there Attacks all can dribble pass and shoot Two dynamite full backs — #DISUNOMICS (@_NOMICS) March 5, 2025

PSG (2.58) 0-1 (0.25) Liverpool — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) March 5, 2025

A phenomenal smash and grab leaves Liverpool in the driving seat of a difficult last-16 tie. Most fans would have bitten your hand off for a 0-0 draw after 45 minutes but the Reds showed resilience and character to stand firm in defence and not give up hope that a winner could be snatched, as it indeed was!