PARIS, FRANCE - Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC at the Parc des Princes. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Alisson proves why he’s ‘best of modern era’ after ‘doing what Courtois did to us’

Alisson Becker’s heroics were lauded alongside Liverpool’s defensive efforts and good fortune as the Reds grabbed a 1-0 away win at Paris Saint-Germain.

Arne Slot‘s side now head into the second leg at Anfield next week knowing that a draw alone in 90 minutes would see them reach the Champions League quarter-finals, but PSG’s performance has shown it will not be an easy task.

Here’s how supporters reacted on social media and This Is Anfield‘s comments.

World class Alisson

“This feels like us vs Real Madrid and Ali doing what Courtois did to us“ – Liv Red in TIA comments.

“Elliots first touch in weeks!
Alisson was good beyond words. Reminded me of Courtois’s performance against us in the 2022 final. Kept the tie alive for us. MOTM by a country mile.
What a result after being outplayed all night.“ – Jota The Slotter in TIA comments.

“Alison needs an 11/10. F the scale. Best goalkeeping performance I’ve seen since Barca vs Celtic 10 years ago or so.“ – Oustanding Terrific Character in TIA comments.

“Allison ain’t from this planet. He’s an alien with 9 arms but he moves them so fast peeps thinks it’s only 2“ – stefan morris in TIA comments.

Unbeliavable smash and grab

“Superb Redmen. Classical, two legged European knockout football at its best. THAT’S how you handle a super tough Euro away!“ – KloppiteE in TIA comments.

“That was a definition of dark art football ?. Who cares. We won ?“ – disqus_CK8gOUKU7j in TIA comments.

“When was the last time we won a game like that, a proper smash and grab 1-0 away from home in a big game? Bruno Cheyrou at Stamford Bridge?“ – kevmorris in TIA comments.

“Arne said we would need to suffer tonight but boy, just how much did we have to!
Great teams, carry some luck, especially in tournament football & did I mention Ali earned us that right.“ – Speelautomaat in TIA comments.

“we just ended their 22 games unbeaten with the most diabolical smash and grab ever HAHAHHA“ – ame in TIA comments.

PSG show second leg will be a tough task

A phenomenal smash and grab leaves Liverpool in the driving seat of a difficult last-16 tie. Most fans would have bitten your hand off for a 0-0 draw after 45 minutes but the Reds showed resilience and character to stand firm in defence and not give up hope that a winner could be snatched, as it indeed was!

PSG 0-1 Liverpool

