Liverpool U21s will have been left baffled how they did not beat Middlesbrough on Sunday, with Amara Nallo’s unlucky own goal deciding a 1-0 defeat.

Liverpool U21s 0-1 Middlesbrough U21s

Premier League 2 | AXA Training Centre

March 2, 2025

Goals: Nallo OG 23′

With first-team opportunities scarce, James McConnell made another start for the U21s and his senior experience showed as he served as Liverpool’s playmaker.

One brilliant pass from deep for striker Ranel Young was read well and cleared by Boro goalkeeper Shea Connor, before a lofted pass over the defence saw an effort from Trent Kone-Doherty palmed away.

Young placed another shot just wide of the post after a promising move for the young Reds, but the visitors then took the lead midway through the half as Nallo’s misfortune continued with a strange own goal, his headed clearance looping over Harvey Davies.

Boro had set up with a rigid, low block and that was only made worse after they took the lead, with Rio Ngumoha frustrating on the left as his attempted dribbles were repeatedly blocked.

HT: Liverpool U21s 0-1 Middlesbrough U21s

The balance remained after the half-time break, with a well-drilled Boro side holding onto their lead and Liverpool, with few game-changers on the bench, left to search for inspiration.

Momentum started to shift with Trey Nyoni gaining more influence and, with confidence growing, the young Reds should have levelled only for an unbelievable double save from Connor to deny first an own goal and then Kone-Doherty on the rebound.

There were more heroics from Connor to again keep out Kone-Doherty from close range and then another opportunity for Young, whose replacement Keyrol Figueroa saw an attempt bend the wrong side of the post.

Injuries resulted in 11 additional minutes and a switch to the right flank for Kieran Morrison gave Liverpool more impetus – and substitute Tommy Pilling should have equalised when Kone-Doherty headed back Morrison’s cross.

Nallo hit the bar from a Morrison free-kick and, in the last touch of the game, Figueroa headed over following the winger’s final cross with Liverpool somehow unable to score.

That leaves four more games in the normal season to play for the U21s, who are currently 11th in the table but not yet assured of the top-16 finish required to progress to the playoffs.

Liverpool U21s: Davies; Mabaya, Pinnington, Nallo, Jonas; McConnell, Morrison, Nyoni; Kone-Doherty, Ngumoha (Pilling 87′), Young (Figueroa 75′)

Subs: Misciur, Spearing, Laffey

Next match: West Ham (H) – Premier League 2 – Sunday, March 9, 12.30pm (GMT)