Newcastle will be without winger Anthony Gordon for the Carabao Cup final after a red card, while Alexander Isak could again be a doubt due to a new injury.

Gordon is undoubtedly one of Newcastle‘s biggest threats, and though he was fairly quiet in the recent 2-0 win at Anfield he would have still been a focus for Liverpool.

But the 24-year-old is now ruled out of the final on March 16 after being shown a straight red card in the Magpies’ FA Cup loss to Brighton.

He was dismissed for violent conduct after a push on Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke, which means he will be banned for three fixtures.

Though Newcastle could appeal the decision, as it stands Gordon will miss Premier League clashes with West Ham and Brentford along with the final.

Newcastle were dealt a further issue towards the end of the 90 minutes against Brighton as Isak was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury.

Isak, who missed the defeat to Liverpool at the end of February due to a minor ankle issue, was replaced by Callum Wilson and could now be a doubt for the final.

While the fitness of Newcastle‘s No. 9 will be assessed in the fortnight leading up to the final, Eddie Howe knows he will need a replacement for Gordon.

Harvey Barnes is the most likely player to come in on the left flank, which will put him up against Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Barnes has scored five goals in 28 appearances so far this season but has not started in any of the last 12 games in the Premier League – coming off the bench seven times, spending another unused and missing four through injury.

Liverpool are set to be without Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Tyler Morton (shoulder) at Wembley, while Conor Bradley (hamstring) remains a doubt.

Newcastle went on to lose 2-1 to Brighton after extra time, exiting the FA Cup.