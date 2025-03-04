There were contradictory accounts of what was said by Arne Slot to Michael Oliver after the draw at Everton, but the Liverpool boss does not want to add more fuel to the fire.

On Tuesday, The FA released their written report into the events that transpired in the immediate aftermath of the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park that sparked various outbursts.

What Slot said to trigger his two-match ban has surfaced, but there are discrepancies between what he and referee Oliver allege happened.

According to the referee, Slot said: “If we don’t win the league, I’ll f***ing blame you.” While the Dutchman asserts he said: “If we don’t win the league, I will have you to thank for that.”

There is obvious interest in the story, but the Liverpool boss steered away from creating any headlines after being asked about the alleged quotes on the eve of his side’s game at PSG.

Arne Slot reflects on The FA’s written report

“I think what I’ve said in the written report, and I can say it one more time, that the moment it happened I was quite emotional for everything that happened,” Slot reflected.

“I chose to go on the pitch instead of staying calm, staying inside and then talking to the referee, to Michael [Oliver].

“Now, I don’t have the same emotions anymore so I think I should now set a better example than I set back then, and don’t go into the situation again.

“I think it’s clear what I said and what Michael [Oliver] and I have written.

“I think Michael [Oliver] has been in the news quite a lot recently and I don’t think it helps if I add something to that now I have my emotions under control.”

Somewhere lies the truth, but Slot is clearly eager to put the events of the Merseyside derby behind him and Oliver.

Slot’s attitude after the events, however, did play a role in avoiding a three-match suspension as he made a sincere apology in private and public settings.

Both he and Sipke Hulshoff will be back on the touchline at Parc de Princes on Wednesday evening before returning to the stands to serve the final match of their ban against Southampton.