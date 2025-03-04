Arne Slot was handed a two-match ban for his conduct at Everton and what was said between himself and Michael Oliver has now been revealed – with the referee and the Liverpool head coach offering differing accounts.

After an emotionally charged draw at Everton that saw the hosts equalise in the eighth minute of stoppage time, Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were shown red cards after their post-match confrontations with Oliver.

The pair were charged by the FA and were subsequently handed a two-match touchline ban in addition to fines, with Slot’s accumulating to £70,000.

They both have one match left to serve of their suspension, against Southampton on Saturday.

Plenty had looked to decipher what was said when Slot approached Oliver for a handshake, and The FA have now published their findings and what both parties reported was said and heard.

What Slot and Oliver had to say

First, it was alleged by Oliver that Slot told him, he had “f***ing give them [Everton] everything” and that he hoped the referee “was proud of that performance.”

Slot then approached Oliver again a minute later, this time shaking his hand and, according to Oliver, saying: “If we don’t win the league, I’ll f***ing blame you.”

The FA document then goes on to say that “it is then further alleged that AS (Arne Slot) turned to the assistant referee and shouted twice that it was ‘a f***ing disgrace’.”

Slot’s manner was described as “confrontational and aggressive,” but the Liverpool boss disputed the wording of the comment about the title as he shook Oliver’s hand.

The Dutchman asserts that he in fact said, “If we don’t win the league, I will have you to thank for that.”

However, “the FA maintained that AS’ language and words were as reported by the match officials” and that the “discrepancy didn’t make a material difference to the sanction.”

There was, however, no dispute over Slot telling the assistant referee that it was a “f***ing disgrace.”

Slot’s apology avoids 3-match ban

The panel would have imposed a three-match suspension for Slot, as well as a fine, had he not apologised and made a voluntary comment about his behaviour in his following press conference.

His disciplinary record was also taken into account.

Slot had asked the commission to consider staggering any sanction he and Hulshoff received to “ensure both participants were not absent from the dug-out at the same time.”

This was dismissed as there was not a “compelling reason” as it is the risk they take when choosing “to react emotionally in the heat of the moment, and other participants follow suit.”

As for Hulshoff, it is alleged he said the referee was “f***ing shit,” “gave them [Everton] everything” and that he was a “f***ing disgrace.”

Slot and Hulshoff will serve the second of their two-match ban against Southampton on Saturday.