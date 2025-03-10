Liverpool’s 1-0 win at PSG led to some wild comments and claims in the French media, including the assertion that Arsenal are “stronger” than Arne Slot‘s side, and he had the perfect response.

Harvey Elliott was the man responsible for giving the French outfit a late, late blow last week to see Liverpool’s 1-0 win coined as an “English robbery” by the local press.

The big headline, however, came from L’Equipe who claimed that PSG’s players were “left surprised” by Liverpool’s level and that Arsenal and Bayern Munich were “stronger and more complete” opponents.

Luis Enrique’s side met both Arsenal and Bayern in the league phase away from home – losing both without scoring – and it was a fact not lost on Slot, who was asked for comment on the report.

“What you mean is some of them have said Arsenal and Bayern Munich were better than us – I think that’s what I’ve heard,” he told reporters.

“I think that has to do with the fact that Paris Saint-Germain have improved a lot in the last two-three months and that they played away at Arsenal and away at Bayern Munich in these two games.

“I saw both of those games – I just said I watched a lot of (PSG) games – and they’ve improved and changed.

“At Arsenal away, they were much lower, waiting much more and now they just press all over the pitch and take the risk of one-v-one constantly.

“They’ve improved, they’ve changed and it’s up to them how they felt. I cannot influence what they felt, I don’t even know if it’s true or not.

“But I am hoping they have a different opinion after tomorrow night.”

It was the perfect way to respond from Slot to not blow fire onto the situation, especially when he is seeking an improved performance from his side to secure a place in the quarter-final.

“I do think we can do better,” Slot insisted.

“I’m not saying we played poorly or not good at all (in the first leg), but we are a better team than we were last week and that’s something we have to prove with the help of our fans.”

Anfield will be ready, Arne!