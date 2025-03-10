Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has expressed that playing at Anfield is a dream for many players, but the atmosphere won’t be on his mind on the pitch – let’s see about that!

Paris Saint-Germain have landed in Liverpool and will train at Anfield on Monday evening ahead of the second leg, with Arne Slot‘s side holding a 1-0 advantage from the first leg.

Kvaratskhelia had a goal at the Parc des Princes ruled out for offside but showed why he was named as a target for Liverpool during the summer with his performance.

He will be expected to be in the starting lineup again on Tuesday, and with much of the pre-match talk centred around the Anfield atmosphere, he could not escape an early question on the topic.

Taking on pre-match press duties, Kvaratskhelia told PSG’s in-house media: “Football is for the beautiful things, and playing at Anfield is a dream of many players.

“We will fight for our dreams and goals, anything is possible.

“We are ready for anything, to fight, and when you go on the field you don’t think a lot about the atmosphere, just concentrate on football. We will try our best.”

Liverpool fans will certainly make sure it is on the minds of PSG’s players, as it has done with opposition sides for decades – it’s not termed ‘Fortress Anfield’ for no reason.

The Italian was not dismissive of the challenge that lies ahead though, but reiterated the desire to dominate Slot’s men as the French side did in the first leg.

He told reporters: “Most of them (teammates) know what it means to play at Anfield, of course, it will be a tough game because there will be a great atmosphere from Liverpool, but I know also our fans are coming here.

“Our goal is to dominate the game like we did in Paris. To dominate against Liverpool is not easy, we know here it will be more difficult.

“If we play our game and just concentrate on our game, and just give everything on the field then everything is possible. We try to just play our game, let’s see how it will finish.”