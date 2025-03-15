As Liverpool prepare to meet Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, we’ve got the lowdown on the Magpies ahead of a huge game.

The Reds are looking to win their first piece of silverware under Arne Slot on Sunday, as they take on Eddie Howe’s side at Wembley.

While the Premier League takes precedence for Liverpool this season, securing cup glory would be a welcome boost after their Champions League exit.

As for Newcastle, they are looking to end their long wait for a trophy, on a massive day for the club.

This Is Anfield‘s Matt Ladson spoke to Newcastle fan and FourFourTwo deputy editor Matthew Ketchell to discuss the final, Alexander Isak and more.

How excited are you about trying to end that trophy drought?

Fifty-six years, but who’s counting?!

We’re really, really excited, but there’s more of a seriousness to it. It was a novelty last time (in 2023 against Man United) but now we really want to go there and win.

It’s more like business head on, get in there, get loud and give the lads the best chance possible of ending this massive trophy drought.

We need to get that monkey off our back and win something.

Who will be playing up against Quansah, with Gordon suspended?

I think it will be Harvey Barnes.

He’s come in for a bit of criticism from Newcastle supporters – there’s a view that he’s an impact player that can only do it off the bench when defences are tired.

He’s a high-energy player, very fast and likes to run at players. If you look at his goal record and impact in games, is it coincidental that he’s doing it at the end of games? Maybe, I don’t know.

I think there’s a player there and I think he’s a player that suits the Newcastle crowd.

Newcastle crowds love flair players who are quick and direct and run at players – (Peter) Beardlsey, (David) Ginola, (Hatem) Ben Arfa.

The issue will be that there’s not been much pitch time with Tino Livramento – a right-back playing at left-back. There won’t be much cohesion there.

How good is Isak and how good can he become?

I think he’s the best (striker) in the world. We haven’t been able to say that at Newcastle for decades.

We love watching him play and he’s frightening really. He’s got a real easy-on-the-eye, unique style about his play – he’s almost balletic the way he moves.

The balance, speed, strength and intelligence – it’s all there.

He had an issue with one-on-ones last season when he wasn’t taking his chances, but he seems to have cleaned that up.

He’s such a brilliant player to watch and can score from anywhere, as Liverpool found out at St James’ Park. He can climb into that world-class category if he keeps scoring 20+ goals in the Premier League.

Newcastle really do need to offer him Champions League football to keep him, so that’s the challenge for the manager and the owners.

I’d be surprised if Isak wasn’t interested in other options if Newcastle didn’t get into the Champions League.

If someone came in with a bid of £150 million, the ownership would look very closely at that and have a difficult decision to make.

Which Liverpool forward would get the least joy against Newcastle’s defence?

I want to say I’d rather (Darwin) Nunez play, but I’m getting flashbacks of that game last season when he came on and scored twice!

But I’m not a fan of Nunez and we nearly signed him. We were desperate for him.

He turns the effort on and off, and he’s too clumsy to be classed as a high-level forward.

Our centre-halves Dan Burn and Fabian Schar would rather get stuck in to Nunez than have (Diogo) Jota pulling them into midfield or getting them in a one-on-one situation.

They’d rather go after Nunez.

Finally, what’s your prediction?

It occurred to me watching the Madrid penalties that if it goes to penalties on Sunday I won’t be able to handle it!

The closer the game comes, the more confident I’m feeling. When you beat Tottenham, I thought “it’s Liverpool at Wembley, Anfield South” and all that.

But I think the closer we’ve got to the game, we’re all speaking about tickets and arrangements – that’s the whole point of being a football fan. Believing that your team can do it.

We’re clutching at all the available straws – a scrappy 1-0 win at West Ham on Monday does wonders for your confidence, as does analysing limping Liverpool players!

I think there is something about this team in terms of big games – we beat Arsenal comfortably over two legs and we’ve given Liverpool a couple of good games.

There’s no reason to say why we can’t do it, but I have no idea how the game will go.

Newcastle aren’t very good at the back, so we will probably concede. So we’ll probably need to outscore you.

A 3-2 win would be tremendous.

Watch the interview in full HERE.