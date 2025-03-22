Curtis Jones has responded to critics who say he holds onto the ball for too long, explaining why it is an asset to his game.

The 24-year-old impressed for England on Friday night, starting Thomas Tuchel’s first match in charge, as they eased to a 2-0 win at home to Albania.

Jones has become an excellent squad player for Liverpool, but some feel he is guilty of not releasing the ball quickly enough and slowing play down.

Speaking to The Athletic, Jones displayed his self-confidence, explaining why he feels it is a beneficial attribute to have.

“I’ve been criticised for staying on the ball a bit too long,” Jones said.

“But that’s because I have so much trust in my ability. I wouldn’t want to just have the ball, get pressed and then give it to somebody else who has to handle being pressed.

“I’d rather keep hold of the ball because I’m comfortable and slow the game down.

“If I can attract two guys and then release the ball, it gives somebody else more time on the ball, who maybe isn’t as comfortable on it.

“That’s what I try and do. You have to have an understanding of knowing each guy you’re playing alongside.”

Jones may have his critics, but one thing that cannot be denied is how confident he is of his own ability.

His self-assured nature has been evident since his youth team days at Liverpool, with the midfielder possessing a swagger.

Jones has added defensive and tactical maturity to his game under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot, however, and now looks more complete than ever.

Supporters are likely to be split over whether keeping hold of possession for too long is an asset or not, but his explanation makes sense.

Jones is among the most press-resistant Liverpool players currently, with his 94.3 percent completion rate the best in the squad in the Premier League this season.

That’s barring Jayden Danns, who has a 100 percent success rate over just 10 minutes of action!

At 24, Jones is still a young player, too, so his game should only become more polished as the years pass and his peak arrives.