Liverpool have received a big injury boost before Tuesday’s visit of Paris Saint-Germain, on a day that also saw a new kit deal confirmed.

The Reds take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of the Champions League clash with PSG, following last week’s smash-and-grab win in Paris.

There are no new injury problems for Liverpool, and most importantly, Cody Gakpo took part in full training on Monday.

He hasn’t started a game since Everton away on February 12, so having him back in the fold is a massive positive.

Whether he will force his way into Arne Slot‘s starting lineup at Anfield remains to be seen – if not, he could be a potent substitute.

Conor Bradley (hamstring), Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Tyler Morton (shoulder) are Liverpool’s only absentees.

Liverpool squad in training on Monday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies, Ojrzynski

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Gakpo, Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Chiesa, Ngumoha

Liverpool have announced their new multi-year Adidas kit deal, with the Reds officially wearing it from August 1, 2025. It just feels right!

PSG have confirmed their 22-man squad to face the Reds at Anfield, amid signs of overconfidence from the Ligue 1 champions. Do these teams never learn?

Virgil van Dijk says “world-class” PSG will provide an even sterner test in the second leg, which will take some doing. Liverpool need their skipper at his best!

Here are our Liverpool lineup options against PSG, including key decisions for Slot to make in attack

Steven Scragg‘s excellent latest piece for This Is Anfield focuses on Darwin Nunez and his enigmatic nature:

“It is hard to come to a definitive opinion on Nunez because there are multiple extreme personalities at play, which probably means his future will lay away from Anfield this summer, especially if an inflated offer drifts Liverpool’s way from Saudi Arabia, one from which the club can claw their outlay back. “It all makes for a kitchen sink drama of a distraction, but one that can’t be allowed to draw light from the destiny that is looming for the collective.”

On this day in 2009, Liverpool thumped Real Madrid 4-0 at Anfield in the Champions League.

Rafa Benitez’s Reds had already won 1-0 in Spain in the first leg of their last 16 tie, before producing a masterclass in the return fixture.

Fernando Torres opened the scoring, enjoying celebrating in front of the away fans because of his Atletico Madrid past, and Steven Gerrard buried a penalty before half-time.

In the second half, Gerrard scored a superb half-volley in front of the Kop and Andrea Dossena put the icing on the cake.