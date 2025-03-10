Ten of the 11 players predicted to feature for Liverpool against Paris Saint-Germain are highly likely to start. One position, however, is still uncertain.

Liverpool may have a 1-0 lead heading into the Anfield return leg against PSG, but they will be under no illusions as to the challenge they face.

Luis Enrique’s opposition tested Liverpool to their limits at the Parc des Princes, and it was the Reds’ substitutes who made the difference late on.

Arne Slot made three changes against Southampton, with eight of the starters in Paris likely to play three games in six days.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up.

Team news

Here’s Liverpool’s injury news:

Cody Gakpo has returned to team training

has returned to team training James McConnell trained on Monday after being forced off 30 minutes into an under-21s match on Sunday

trained on Monday after being forced off 30 minutes into an under-21s match on Sunday Conor Bradley is still missing due to hamstring issue

is still missing due to hamstring issue Joe Gomez remains sidelined until close to the end of the season, also due to a hamstring injury

remains sidelined until close to the end of the season, also due to a hamstring injury Tyler Morton could be out until the end of the campaign after a shoulder operation

Liverpool’s XI vs. PSG

The obvious starting lineup for Slot to go with would be the one that played at the Parc des Princes six days ago.

They have played the opposition, know their strengths and weaknesses, and will be better equipped for it.

Given that Diogo Jota didn’t start against Southampton, it would be logical for him to start. The same can, therefore, be said of Andy Robertson.

Here are Slot’s likely selection options:

Luis Diaz plays on the left as Gakpo is only fit enough for the bench

Curtis Jones drops out for Alexis Mac Allister

Jota starts up front instead of Darwin Nunez

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota, Diaz

Of course, Slot could decide to start Nunez after he scored against Southampton and set up Harvey Elliott‘s winner in Paris.

Given PSG’s technical ability on the ball and need to score, the Uruguayan could also be a better option with counter-attacking in mind.

Of course, on the other hand, Liverpool will likely have more of the ball with home advantage on a smaller pitch, something that would lend itself more to Jota’s qualities.

Here’s how the team would look with Nunez up front:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

An alternate line of thinking would be to play four midfielders, like Liverpool against Man City.

At the Etihad, Liverpool lined up Ryan Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Jones all on the pitch.

Between Diaz and Mo Salah, Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai acted as a pair in the press, working tirelessly to block passing lanes.

Here’s how this alternate team would look:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz

“It’s down to us to be more than ready for a big night,” Van Dijk has proclaimed.

“We need everyone in that sense: all the players, staff, fans.

“Hopefully it will be a great night for us but it is going to be hard work because they are a world-class team and they showed it against us already.”

The captain’s words should get the whole squad up for the game, whether they are starting or featuring from the bench – a role which, as we know, can be just as important when it comes to deciding the game’s outcome.