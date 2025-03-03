Giorgi Mamardashvili will arrive at Liverpool in the summer intent on taking over from Alisson, but the recent verdict from the Spanish press won’t come as music to his ears.

Liverpool are preparing for another significant summer as there is reason to believe a vast overhaul of the squad looms despite any potential success achieved this summer.

A change in the goalkeeping department is already locked in, however, with Mamardashvili to arrive from Valencia after his move was agreed in advance last summer.

Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to find a new home while Alisson faces a level of uncertainty not yet experienced at Anfield, with Mamardashvili’s agenda already made clear.

In a piece assessing the Georgian goalkeeper, the Athletic‘s Gregg Evans underlines that “Mamardashvili does not see himself as anything other than a No. 1.”

Explaining that “while he is fully respectful of Alisson, he signed for Liverpool with the intention of playing, not sitting on the bench.”

Alisson is contracted until 2027 and there is a pecking order to be established by Slot, who will be keeping an eye on Mamardashvili’s fortunes in Spain – which hit another bump over the weekend.

A ‘shadow’ of the player he was

In a struggling Valencia side sitting in the relegation zone on goal difference, Mamardashvili conceded three of his 38 goals this season in a draw at Osasuna on Sunday.

He was rated 5.8-out-of-10 by FotMob, the second-lowest of any player on the pitch, after making two saves but conceding three goals.

Spanish outlet Super Deporte assessed that the ‘keeper “is a shadow of the one from a year ago,” while he was one of many to earn a one-star review from Marca.

AS also assessed that he has “not been a miracle-working goalkeeper for some time now,” saying he “has become mundane” as his side struggles for form and results.

His manager, Carlos Corberan, did not want to be drawn into a public comment on his performances, saying: “I don’t like to publicly evaluate the individual performance of each player, but I do it privately.

“We compensate for any subpar performances with a lot of work.”

Stole Dimitrievski is Valencia’s backup but AS went on to say that “the debate will open if Mamardashvili continues like this.” Not exactly a compelling case to replace Alisson just yet.