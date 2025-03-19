Harvey Elliott has allayed any fears of a new injury after a reckless challenge in the Carabao Cup final, with the midfielder spotted training for England’s under-21s on Wednesday.

Elliott was subbed on late in Sunday’s defeat and was the recipient of a shocking challenge from Newcastle‘s Joelinton, who recklessly took him out off the ball.

The 21-year-old was hauled down by his neck and had both his ankles taken out to see him limp out of Wembley – how VAR thought it OK to dismiss the incident remains a mystery.

Elliott’s obvious discomfort cast doubt over his involvement with England U21s this month, but he was spotted training with his teammates on Wednesday morning.

He was called up by Lee Carsley for their upcoming friendlies against France and Portugal as the only Liverpool player in the squad.

A depth of talent in the #England U21s set up. Plenty of Premier League experience including Liam Delap, Harvey Elliot and Rico Lewis. Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham also in the side. #ENG pic.twitter.com/lGGkNA1nBe — Thomas Gibson (@TomGibsonJourno) March 19, 2025

It marks a long-awaited return for Elliott after the broken foot he sustained during September’s international break kept him sidelined during the subsequent October and November breaks.

He last featured at international level in March of last year and having played just 587 minutes for Liverpool this season he will be desperate to play a role for Carsley this month.

Liverpool’s No. 19 has found himself on the fringe of Arne Slot‘s plans, a player outside the 14 players the Dutchman has confessed he relies on heavily across all competitions.

With only four starts this season – none of which have come in the Premier League – Elliott avoiding an injury from Sunday’s final will come as a major relief for him on a personal level.