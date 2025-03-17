Harvey Elliott may have suffered a new injury after a shocking challenge from Joelinton in the Carabao Cup final, which saw Newcastle‘s No. 7 avoid sanction.

Elliott made a positive impact off the bench as Liverpool pushed for an unlikely comeback at Wembley, assisting Federico Chiesa for the goal that made it 2-1.

It served as another reminder of the youngster’s value to the side, in a season that has seen him produce a number of big moments while finding himself overlooked by Arne Slot.

But Elliott looked to have come off particularly badly following a nasty challenge from Newcastle midfielder Joelinton.

In the 11th minute of stoppage time Liverpool were again looking to build out from the back through Elliott, only for Joelinton to haul him down by the neck while scraping both of his ankles in two separate lunges.

Caught his right ankle, scragged him on his back & raked/tried to rake down his calf(not clear). pic.twitter.com/rA7XVXmL9D — Davolaa (@Davolaar) March 17, 2025

VAR are claimed to have checked the collision, with referee John Brooks unsighted, only to clear it as not worthy of a red card.

This is despite the challenge coming off the ball and almost certainly meriting a red card in rugby, let alone in football – the decision seemingly influenced by how late in the game it occurred.

Unfortunately for Elliott there appeared to have been lasting damage, with the No. 19 having to be helped off the pitch by medical staff at full-time.

Harvey Elliott limps out of Wembley after that nasty tackle on him towards the end pic.twitter.com/GYgoc6WWuO — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) March 16, 2025

He was then spotted limping through the mixed zone afterwards by the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, with the suggestion being that he could have picked up an injury.

Whether this impacts his involvement on England U21s duty this month remains to be seen, with Elliott having been called up as part of Lee Carsley’s impressive squad for friendlies against France and Portugal.

It is perhaps fortunate that Liverpool are not in action again until April 2, with a 17-day gap hopefully allowing any damage to heal.

Elliott is unlikely to play a key role in the run-in either way, it seems, with Slot only having afforded the 21-year-old four starts in all competitions this season.

None of those have come in the Premier League and only one came in the Champions League – that being the defeat to PSV Eindhoven when the head coach made nine changes with progress in the top bracket already secured.

Chiesa (387) is the only senior outfield player to clock fewer minutes on the pitch than Elliott (583) this season.