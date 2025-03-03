The FA Cup exit at Plymouth was a forgettable experience for Liverpool, but Diogo Jota left a lasting impression that speaks to why Arne Slot favours him as his No. 9.

Jota has experienced another turbulent season with injury, forced to miss 15 matches to date with rib and muscle injuries – limiting him to 15 starts across all competitions.

The Portuguese has, however, started three of the last four matches in a nod to the hint Slot recently gave about him being Liverpool’s starting No. 9 when fit.

And Plymouth captain Joe Edwards has offered an opposition perspective on Jota’s capabilities in a reflective piece on his side’s FA Cup journey, which ended at Man City, with the Athletic.

Reflecting on Argyle’s victory over the Reds, Edwards name-checked Jota alongside Luis Diaz as Reds who caught their attention: “The players were impressed with Luis Diaz in particular, how sharp he was and his first touch — always spot on and where it needed to be.

“They were surprised by Diogo Jota, too. Despite his height, he was so strong. But to be up against players we watch on a weekly basis was a great experience for all of us.”

Jota stands at 5’8″ and, as per Transfermarkt, is the eighth-shortest player in Liverpool’s squad, but he has never baulked at utilising his strengths to take on the opposition defender.

It is a nod to why Slot favours the 28-year-old over Darwin Nunez or Diaz in the No. 9 role, with his efforts on the pitch compensating for any height he loses to his direct defender.

Slot explained to reporters last month: “When he was there with us before (his injury), I think he was involved in a lot of goals. Scoring as well.

“So that tells you how much of a loss it has been not to have him. But again, I would have loved to play him every single time maybe for 90 minutes.”

The Liverpool boss has not kept Jota on the pitch for 90 minutes since the trip to Plymouth as the club make sure not to lose him to another injury during the run-in, as he is the first-choice No. 9.

The Reds are still competing for the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup this season and the No. 20 has an important role in all three.

The FA Cup is off the table thanks to Plymouth, who had some classy parting words for the Reds via Edwards, who penned: “Liverpool were brilliant with us afterwards, despite losing.

“Their players were more than happy to hand out their shirts, take photos. My kids came down into the tunnel and had a few photos with Arne Slot, and Curtis Jones gave them his shirt.”