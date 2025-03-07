Jurgen Klopp has revealed he will be one of the supporters lining the streets of Liverpool should Arne Slot‘s side win the Premier League this season, with an appearance at Anfield also on the cards.

After the 2-0 win at Man City last month, supporters at the Etihad finally dusted off shouts of “We’re gonna win the league” as Slot’s side showed the form of champions.

There is still a lot of football to be played before the title’s destination is decided, but the Reds are currently 13 points ahead of Arsenal, who have a game in hand, with 10 matches remaining.

With anticipation growing, Klopp was asked at an event in South Africa if he would be on the bus during the parade for any eventual celebration.

“Yes the plan is [to celebrate the league title in Liverpool], but not on the bus,” Klopp said, via @MMORTON6.

“I didn’t want to go earlier.. because I didn’t want to JINX it” – Jurgen Klopp on whether he will be on the bus if Liverpool win the Premier League! pic.twitter.com/RlOX10pcQC — Michael Morton (@MMORTON6) March 6, 2025

“I will be there where the people are, the people I saw when we were on the bus.

“That’s my idea, to be honest. But we will see, so I think that I will be there for the last game and stuff like that.”

You could not picture him anywhere else as he would never take the spotlight away from Slot and Co. by being on the bus, his place is with the people and that will be some sight – if we get it!

Jurgen Klopp ‘doesn’t want to jinx’ Anfield return

Before his departure from the club last season, Klopp insisted he would “come and watch games, and if whoever is the next manager doesn’t like having me in the stands, I couldn’t be bothered.”

He has, however, yet to make an Anfield return despite Slot extending multiple invitations as he first enjoyed time travelling the world before starting his job with Red Bull.

And he has now explained that he did not want to return and “jinx” Liverpool’s results, saying: “I didn’t want to go earlier, to be honest, because I didn’t want to jinx it.

“They win all the time and then I’m [for] the first time in the stadium and they lose and it’s ‘oh, for f**k sake’.

“So, I go there when it’s decided!”

That sounds like a plan, Jurgen! We all know he won’t seek to be the centre of attention when he does make an appearance, but that does not mean he can escape it.