Carabao Cup Final 2025 Programme
Kerkez asking price revealed & new Isak update – Latest Liverpool FC News

Bournemouth will reportedly demand big money for Liverpool target Milos Kerkez, while the Reds face competition for Alexander Isak’s signature.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 21, 2024: AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Kerkez has emerged as arguably Liverpool’s first-choice left-back option this summer, with reinforcements needed there.

According to the Daily Mail, Bournemouth want £45 million for him, all but trebling the £15.5 million they paid AZ Alkmaar for him in 2023.

The report describes Liverpool’s pursuit of Kerkez as “definitely one to keep an eye on going into the summer,” while the Telegraph have claimed that the Reds are “expected to be in the running” for him.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a strong season for the Cherries, registering four assists and scoring twice in the Premier League, and he could provide the relentless energy that Andy Robertson once did.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Newcastle United's Alexander Isak during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Newcastle United FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. Man City won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Henry Jackson and Dan Clubbe have looked back on last night’s action, discussing where Alisson sits in the pantheon of great goalkeepers:

Alisson is certainly the greatest I’ve ever seen at Liverpool, and this performance was on another stratosphere.

“When all is said and done on his time at Anfield, he has to be right up there in the pantheon of great goalkeepers.

“I would be even more confident about putting him at the very top of an all-time Premier League list.

“Honestly, I think Cech is the only one who comes close, and Ali has him beat in so many departments.”

Where does Alisson rank among the greats after “remarkable” win vs. PSG?

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 2, 2025: Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Arsenal youngsters Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri are reportedly in line for a call-up to Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad this month. They are huge talents, in fairness! (Daily Mail)
  • Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer has torn his calf and will be out injured “for the foreseeable future.” That’s a big blow to their Champions League chances

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 6, 2011: Liverpool's Luis Alberto Suarez Diaz celebrates after setting up Dirk Kuyt for his side's first goal during the Premiership match at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 2011, Dirk Kuyt scored a hat-trick at home to United, securing a 3-1 win in the Premier League.

While the Dutchman was the Reds’ goalscoring hero, Luis Suarez caught the eye as much anyone, producing a stunning mazy dribble for the opening goal.

Kuyt was so often Liverpool’s man for the big occasion, though, and he delivered against their most bitter rivals.

It was one of the easiest hat-tricks in history, but you have to be there to score them!

