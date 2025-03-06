Bournemouth will reportedly demand big money for Liverpool target Milos Kerkez, while the Reds face competition for Alexander Isak’s signature.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Kerkez has emerged as arguably Liverpool’s first-choice left-back option this summer, with reinforcements needed there.

According to the Daily Mail, Bournemouth want £45 million for him, all but trebling the £15.5 million they paid AZ Alkmaar for him in 2023.

The report describes Liverpool’s pursuit of Kerkez as “definitely one to keep an eye on going into the summer,” while the Telegraph have claimed that the Reds are “expected to be in the running” for him.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a strong season for the Cherries, registering four assists and scoring twice in the Premier League, and he could provide the relentless energy that Andy Robertson once did.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool’s interest in Newcastle striker Isak has been verified by the reliable David Ornstein, but the Reds “aren’t alone” in tracking the Swede

There’s a big injury blow for Ben Doak, who could require surgery that ends the winger’s season after his return to Liverpool. A cruel setback for the youngster

Ibrahima Konate has laughed off claims that he should have been shown a red card in the 1-0 win at Paris Saint-Germain, saying “there wasn’t a foul.”

Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai are up for the February Premier League Player of the Month award. Beto, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Yankuba Minteh and Djed Spence are also nominated

More from This Is Anfield

Henry Jackson and Dan Clubbe have looked back on last night’s action, discussing where Alisson sits in the pantheon of great goalkeepers:

“Alisson is certainly the greatest I’ve ever seen at Liverpool, and this performance was on another stratosphere. “When all is said and done on his time at Anfield, he has to be right up there in the pantheon of great goalkeepers. “I would be even more confident about putting him at the very top of an all-time Premier League list. “Honestly, I think Cech is the only one who comes close, and Ali has him beat in so many departments.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Arsenal youngsters Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri are reportedly in line for a call-up to Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad this month. They are huge talents, in fairness! (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer has torn his calf and will be out injured “for the foreseeable future.” That’s a big blow to their Champions League chances

There’s Europa League action this evening, with Tottenham and Man United among those in action

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2011, Dirk Kuyt scored a hat-trick at home to United, securing a 3-1 win in the Premier League.

While the Dutchman was the Reds’ goalscoring hero, Luis Suarez caught the eye as much anyone, producing a stunning mazy dribble for the opening goal.

Sublime from Suarez as Kuyt provides the finish ? On our way to a 3-1 victory against Manchester United 1??4?? years ago today ? pic.twitter.com/ez0VARq6hq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 6, 2025

Kuyt was so often Liverpool’s man for the big occasion, though, and he delivered against their most bitter rivals.

It was one of the easiest hat-tricks in history, but you have to be there to score them!