It has been revealed that Liverpool and Everton both asked for a date change ahead of next week’s Merseyside Derby, but the Premier League rejected the request.

After a long international break, Liverpool return to action on April 2, as they host Everton at Anfield.

The match kicks off at 8pm (UK) next Wednesday, but the clubs did actually want the fixture changed to the Tuesday.

The Mail reported: “Both clubs saw positives in switching the televised Anfield clash from Wednesday April 2 to Tuesday April 1 thanks in no small part to Arsenal‘s calendar.”

Arsenal face Fulham on Tuesday, giving them an extra day of recovery before their match at Goodison Park at 12.30pm the following Saturday.

“The Premier League rejected the request, which is unlikely to go down well on the Gwladys Street,” added reporter Mike Keegan.

“It is thought Premier League bosses were unmoved, given the original date did not cause either club to play another match within 60 hours, which is the minimum period permissible.”

None of Liverpool, Everton or Arsenal have a fixture the preceding weekend because they are all already out of the FA Cup. Fulham, however, play Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals at 12.15pm on Saturday, March 29.

The following weekend, Liverpool play Fulham at 2pm on Sunday, April 6.

Upcoming fixtures Liverpool: Everton (H) Apr 2 – Fulham (A) Apr 6 Everton: Liverpool (A) Apr 2 – Arsenal (H) Apr 5 Arsenal: Fulham (H) Apr 1 – Everton (A) Apr 5 Fulham: Palace (H) Mar 29 – Arsenal (A) Apr 1 – Liverpool (H) Apr 6

While Arne Slot and David Moyes would have preferred the extra day to recover and prepare for their next fixture, their lack of FA Cup game the weekend before should offset some of the possible disadvantage.

By the time Liverpool face Everton, it will have been 17 days since their last match, though many players will have played two international fixtures.

The Reds have nine games remaining this season, all in pursuit of a 20th top-flight title.

Arsenal currently lie 12 points behind Liverpool, who have 70 points. With the Gunners only able to reach a maximum of 85 points, the Reds could need just five wins, including one against Mikel Arteta’s side, to win the league.