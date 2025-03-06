Alisson produced an outrageous display in Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Paris Saint-Germain, standing as one of the Reds’ best-ever individual performances in the Champions League.

The Brazilian cemented his status as the world’s best goalkeeper on Wednesday night, making nine saves at the Parc des Princes.

Without Alisson, Liverpool could almost be out of their last 16 tie, but instead, they are taking a narrow lead with them back to Anfield.

The 32-year-old’s colossal performance got us thinking about past memorable showings from Reds players in the Champions League.

Here are 10 individual performances that stand out.

Igor Biscan vs. Deportivo (2004)

This is a niche choice, but if you remember it, it’s justified!

Igor Biscan was never the greatest Liverpool player, but he played like peak Steven Gerrard away to Deportivo La Coruna in the triumphant 2004/05 season.

A Jorge Andrade own goal decided matters in Spain, in a crucial group stage win for the Reds, and Biscan was influential in the middle of the park.

With Gerrard injured and Xabi Alonso only fit enough for the bench, the Croatian delivered when Rafa Benitez most needed him, covering ground and producing quality in possession.

Steven Gerrard vs. Olympiakos (2004)

Without Gerrard’s contribution against Olympiakos, there would have been no Istanbul!

He dragged Liverpool through the 2003/04 season, getting them into the Champions League, and he then inspired his side into the knockout rounds the following year.

With time running out and a goal needed to go through against Olympiakos, Gerrard thundered an unstoppable half-volley into the Kop net, creating scenes of joy and securing a 3-1 win.

It was at this point that we started to realise we were seeing a top young player blossom into a true great.

Steven Gerrard vs. AC Milan (2005)

There isn’t a more iconic Champions League display by a Liverpool player than Gerrard in the 2005 final.

Granted, his opening 45 minutes didn’t go to plan, trailing 3-0 to AC Milan, but he almost single-handedly got the Reds back into the contest, pulling a goal back with a header.

Gerrard also won the penalty that Alonso converted at the second attempt, before excelling as a right-back in extra-time.

He became a Liverpool legend that night, despite still only being 24 at the time.

Alvaro Arbeloa vs. Barcelona (2007)

Alvaro Arbeloa may not have been Liverpool’s most flamboyant player, but his performance against Barcelona in 2007 was immaculate.

The Spaniard was tasked with man-marking a teenage Lionel Messi, which he has since admitted was a daunting proposition:

“I was training at Melwood and Rafa [Benitez] came over. ‘Left back’. Left? Marking Messi. “I stood looking at him, waiting for him to start laughing. This has to be a joke but I saw he was deadly serious.”

The Reds ended up securing a precious and famous 2-1 win in the Camp Nou, with Craig Bellamy pulling off that golf club celebration!

Yossi Benayoun vs. Besiktas (2007)

Yossi Benayoun was a gem of a player, arguably becoming underrated as the years have passed.

The Israeli flourished as Liverpool trounced Besiktas 8-0 in 2007, which remains their biggest-ever Champions League win, and the joint-largest in the competition’s history.

Benayoun bagged a hat-trick by the time the 56th minute arrived, as well as getting a couple of assists.

Sadio Mane vs. Porto (2018)

We must never forget how special Sadio Mane was, with the Senegalese Liverpool’s best player in the Premier League title-winning season.

He was at his peak when the Reds thumped Porto 5-0 away in the last 16 in 2018, scoring three of his side’s goals.

Watching Mane dovetail with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino was a joy, and at this point, he was arguably the best of the three.

He would go on to score in the final against Real Madrid that season, albeit in a losing cause.

Mohamed Salah vs. Roma (2018)

Salah’s first season at Liverpool saw him score 44 goals in all competitions, and former club Roma felt his wrath in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

The Egyptian scored twice past a certain Alisson in a 5-2 win, the first of which was a trademark curler from the right.

Salah didn’t celebrate, showing respect to his former employers, but they couldn’t cope with him all evening.

He even registered two assists for good measure, allowing Mane and Firmino to also find the net.

Virgil van Dijk vs. Bayern Munich (2019)

It’s not often that Virgil van Dijk misses a game, but he was suspended against Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last 16 clash in 2019.

Thankfully, Liverpool kept a clean sheet without him at Anfield, drawing 0-0, and he was all-conquering in the return fixture.

Not only did Van Dijk assist Mane for a sensational opening goal, firing an inch-perfect ball over the top, but he also scored in the second half, as Jurgen Klopp‘s side won 3-1.

The Liverpool skipper was a rock at the back, too, helping the Reds reach the quarter-finals.

Gini Wijnaldum vs. Barcelona (2019)

Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Barcelona was an even bigger miracle than Istanbul.

On a night that saw the Reds overturn a 3-0 deficit in the semi-final second leg, Gini Wijnaldum came off the bench at half-time to produce an unforgettable display.

Often an unsung presence while others made the headlines, the Dutchman scored twice, delivering match-winning brilliance in the absence of Salah and Firmino.

What a player Wijnaldum was for Liverpool.

Alisson vs. PSG (2025)

Alisson‘s contribution against PSG on Wednesday was right up there with the biggest in any recent Champions League game.

It was possibly his finest outing in a Liverpool shirt – he even called it the “best performance of my life” – as he thwarted the hosts with a string of world-class saves.

While others floundered in France, Alisson rose to the challenge, showcasing his unrivalled one-on-one skills and reflexes.

There have been murmurings about Giorgi Mamardashvili usurping the Brazilian at Liverpool this summer, but on this evidence, that won’t be happening.