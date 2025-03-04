Liverpool’s Champions League knockout campaign finally gets underway on Wednesday and a tough test awaits at Paris Saint-Germain, with Arne Slot unlikely to make many changes.

The Reds finished the league phase in top spot and there has been plenty of debate over its benefits after being drawn to face current Ligue 1 leaders PSG in the last 16.

Nevertheless, it is a hurdle Liverpool must overcome if they are to be serious contenders this season and set up a quarter-final against either Club Brugge or Aston Villa.

Slot has named a 24-man travelling squad, but who could start at the Parc des Princes?

Team news

There were concerns that Cody Gakpo would not take part after missing training, but he is available for Liverpool – though three remain sidelined with injuries:

Gakpo missed Tuesday training but named in travelling squad

Conor Bradley still sidelined with hamstring injury

Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton are long-term absentees

Liverpool’s travelling squad to PSG

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Chiesa

Liverpool’s XI vs. PSG

With Liverpool having played last Wednesday, the seven days between games will enable Slot to name a very similar lineup to the one that faced Newcastle.

The first-choice midfield all but picks itself when Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szboszlai are fit, as is the case for this fixture.

Slot has recently utilised four midfielders, with two playing the No. 10 role, but this is unlikely to be the occasion for it and that means Curtis Jones will be the option off the bench.

Andy Robertson has been the favoured left-back and he will likely be restored, while Gakpo could see Luis Diaz fill the left-wing position due to his training absence and recent return from injury.

PSG are no longer a team set up to cater for ‘superstars’, and Slot could make just one change to his side to retain some consistency after the break:

Robertson returns in place of Kostas Tsimikas

Midfield and forward line remain unchanged from Newcastle win

Liverpool would line up like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Slot has his options with 20 outfielders named in his squad, but he has made his preferences known throughout the season over which players he favours to start.

The abovementioned lineup is what we are likely to see, but he could turn to Tsimikas again before handing the baton over to Robertson for Southampton and the return leg.

And if Gakpo is fully fit, there is reason to believe he would be preferred over Diaz on the left wing:

Tsimikas keeps his place at left-back

Gakpo makes first start since the Merseyside derby

Those two tweaks would see the Reds start like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

It is going to be a testing evening for Liverpool and one will hope that they are not lethargic at the start of the match after a rare seven-day gap between games.

PSG are unbeaten in 22 games, with 10 wins in a row and only one draw in their last 20, taking a workable result back to Anfield is key.