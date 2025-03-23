Liverpool striker Josh Sonni-Lambie is enjoying a memorable international break, which was marked with a first-ever goal for England on Saturday.

Sonni-Lambie, a 17-year-old forward, has been one of the standouts of Liverpool’s academy this season in an U18s side struggling for consistency.

While Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s youngsters sit 12th in their 13-team league, winning only four of their 19 games so far, the teenager has impressed with nine goals in all competitions.

That earned a call-up to the England U18s for the first time this month, and having produced a strong cameo in a 2-2 draw with Czechia, he was handed a start against France.

It brought a first-ever international goal, with Sonni-Lambie making it 2-0 to the Young Lions with just 16 minutes played in Portugal.

Eventually, France were able to turn the game around for a 2-2 draw, with coach Liam Bramley substituting his goalscoring full debutant on the hour.

England U18s are next in action on Tuesday morning when they face hosts Portugal in their third and final friendly of the break.

Sonni-Lambie will be hoping to make it back-to-back starts after his strong impact against France, before returning for the final games of the campaign with Liverpool.

Liverpool U18s still have five games left to play in the league, including a campaign closer against Everton at the AXA Training Centre on May 3.

While Sonni-Lambie is a first-year scholar he is likely to be considered for a promotion to the U21s next season, with coaches no doubt impressed with his tactical flexibility and eye for goal in an inconsistent side.

More caps for Ngumoha and Kone-Doherty

Elsewhere on Saturday, Rio Ngumoha started as England U17s sealed a 3-2 win over Slovenia in their Euro qualifier, going close to finding the back of the net in a busy display.

Trent Kone-Doherty played 60 minutes as the Republic of Ireland U19s drew 1-1 in their own clash with Slovenia, while Keyrol Figueroa started as the USA U20s beat Mexico 3-0.

Lewis Koumas was an unused substitute in Wales’ 3-1 win over Kazakhstan, while on Friday, James McConnell made his international debut for England U20s as he came off the bench in a 1-1 draw with Portugal.