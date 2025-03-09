Liverpool Women have qualified for the final four of the FA Cup thanks to a narrow 1-0 win at Arsenal on Sunday, it is the first time since 2016/17 that they’ve reached the semi-final.

Arsenal Women 0-1 Liverpool Women

Women’s FA Cup Quarter-final | Meadow Park

March 9, 2025

Goal: Van Domselaar OG 78′

Less than two weeks after the club parted ways with manager Matt Beard, the Reds find themselves competing for a place in the final of the FA Cup after a memorable win against the Gunners.

Amber Whiteley, the former assistant boss, is now in the dugout for Liverpool and oversaw one of the highlights of the season so far as her side overcame the odds on Sunday.

Arsenal are third in the Women’s Super League and sit three positions and 15 points above Liverpool, but the performance at Meadow Park could have convinced anyone otherwise.

Liverpool put the Gunners under constant pressure and protected goalkeeper Rachael Laws well in the first half, giving themselves the perfect platform to build on in the second term.

LIVERPOOL ARE IN FRONT ? Sophie Román Haug's shot hits the post, and goes in off the back of van Domselaar ?#AdobeWomensFACup pic.twitter.com/aFLFrhVAqo — Adobe Women's FA Cup (@AdobeWFACup) March 9, 2025

Marie Hobinger threatened to open the scoring with a well-struck effort on goal midway through the second half, denied only by a brilliant save from Daphne van Domselaar.

The Reds continued to place Arsenal‘s defence under pressure, with Olivia Smith and Sophie Roman Haug asking questions – and it was the latter who forced the breakthrough.

The forward let loose on a volley on the edge of the area, finding the upright and seeing the ricochet bounce off the Arsenal goalkeeper and into the back of the net for 1-0.

Liverpool had 12 minutes of normal time to navigate and then a further nine minutes of stoppage time but did so with incredible maturity to knock Arsenal out and book a place in the semi-final.

The last time the Reds reached the FA Cup semi-final was in 2016/17, but you have to go back to 1995/96 for their most recent appearance in the final.

Whiteley’s side will meet WSL leaders Chelsea away from home, no easy feat, while Man City will host Man United in the other tie.

Liverpool Women: Laws; Matthews (Evans 62′), Bonner, Fisk; Hinds, Holland, Kerr, Hobinger, Kapocs (Daniels 88′); Roman Haug, Smith

Subs not used: Micha, Bernabe, Clark, Nagano, Bartel, Shaw, Enderby