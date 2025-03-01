Exiting the FA Cup was a tough pill to swallow, but if it helps Liverpool win other silverware in May, as Arne Slot has suggested, losing to Plymouth will be happily forgotten.

Rotation is constantly discussed in modern football.

Reserves aren’t reserves anymore, they’re squad players. Substitutes aren’t even substitutes, they’re ‘impactors’ – well, that is what Mikel Arteta would tell you.

Phil Neal’s record of playing 417 uninterrupted games is scarcely believable. For the youngest generation, it is not even within the realms of modern football’s possibilities.

Jurgen Klopp, often through necessity rather than choice, used rotation as a tool to keep his squad players sharp, knowing that they needed to be ready to step in when injury struck.

So, in a world of constant tactical tweaks and medically induced changes, Slot’s attitude to rotation is conspicuous.

Liverpool have just concluded a run of five key matches in the space of 15 days. During that time, he made:

• Two changes from Everton to Wolves (both injury enforced)

• One change from Wolves to Aston Villa

• One change from Aston Villa to Man City

• Two changes from Man City to Newcastle

Such consistency of selection simply wasn’t an option at this time last season, a period in which Liverpool had to dip into their under-18 squad for players.

Credit, therefore, must be given to Slot’s staff, new lead physical performance coach Ruben Peeters in particular, for getting the squad fit and ready for the run-in.

It is harsh, though, to say this was a weakness of Klopp. For much of the debate around fitness and injury, we are perhaps conjecturing in the dark.

Without access to private medical data, how are we now to know players are being risked unnecessarily? After all, it is unlikely but the season could still come crashing down.

For now, though, we can assume the incoming fitness staff have had a positive impact on the squad.

Arne Slot’s alternative approach

While other coaches may have taken the approach of rotating en masse to ensure enough rest for all players, Slot thinks differently.

His comments preceding Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Newcastle were enlightening in showcasing his staff’s attitude.

Slot explained: “I’m not so sure if it is difficult (to play lots in a short period), because these players are trained for this and they’re used to this, so if they got to a World Cup or a Euros they have to play those amount of games in a short spell of time as well.”

The boss makes a good point but these competitions last just a matter of weeks, not nine months. That is why this weekend’s lack of fixture could be so crucial for Liverpool.

To the criticism of many, Slot left his key men at home against Plymouth – the match before our aforementioned five-game run.

As a result of the second string’s defeat, the Reds now have another gap in games, something Slot thinks is very important for his side.

“It was the reason why I changed my lineup against Plymouth so drastically, because I don’t think you can do this for a whole season,” the Dutchman added.

“You need to have once in every four, five weeks a normal week, and what I call a normal week is two games in a week instead of three games in a week.

“Of course that hurt us in the FA Cup but it also means that these players are now able to play five games in a row at the highest possible level.”

The players, too, clearly feel the new setup is managing their game time appropriately.

Luis Diaz told club media as much when he commented: “He’s (Slot) managing the group really well.

“We’re creating a great squad of players, a big family if you like, and it’s a very humble group which wants to move forward and look to the future…

“We need to rest up between games too as that is going to be super important for us.”

Liverpool need momentum

Another advantage of approaching the season in blocks is the likelihood of momentum increasing.

How many times have we lamented slow starts following international breaks or long breaks? Slot has noticed it also.

Consistent selection helps combat this to some extent, saying: “I sometimes feel like if we have one gap in between and the game starts.

“I’m like, hmm, ‘They’re not as aggressive as they were’.

“So they are in a certain rhythm and they’ve shown this season many times already that they are able to.”

Klopp always insisted that his only focus was the next game. Like every other manager, Slot does that same.

However, where the German would clearly select sides based on the surrounding schedule, you get the feeling that his successor’s view is slightly more blinkered – not necessarily a bad thing, of course.

Unfortunately, this approach does leave some players, Harvey Elliott to name one, out in the cold. If injuries were to threaten, his lack of sharpness could be a worry.

Only time will tell. This is the new man’s first season and, like him, we’re all still learning.