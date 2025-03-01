Since leaving Liverpool, Loris Karius‘ career hasn’t exactly gone to plan, but he has made a fantastic first impression at his new club in Germany.

Concussed or not, there was never going to be any real hope for Karius after his calamitous mistakes in the 2018 Champions League final led to Liverpool losing 3-1 against Real Madrid.

With Alisson arriving, he left on loan that summer for Besiktas and eventually departed Liverpool permanently in 2022 after another loan at Union Berlin.

Now, he is back in Germany, having signed for Schalke in the Bundesliga 2 after six months without a club.

On Friday night, he made his debut in Gelsenkirchen as the home team won 1-0 against Preussen Munster, in part thanks to a brilliant double save from the ex-Liverpool goalkeeper.

Playing with confidence, Karius was awarded man of the match as he made five saves and kept a clean sheet, ensuring substitute Pape Meissa Ba’s 86th-minute finish was enough to secure three points.

Karius replaced Justin Heekeren between the posts, with the 24-year-old having conceded nine goals in his last four matches.

Schalke manager Kees van Wonderen admitted it was a tough decision to change but one that paid off.

He told media including the Athletic: “It’s always a difficult decision (to change the goalkeeper), but he’s been here for two months and today he showed that he can make the difference.

“I’m happy for Schalke, for the team and for him. Our goalkeeper made the difference today.”

The opposition manager, Sascha Hildmann, had similar praise for the 31-year-old ‘keeper, adding: “We hit the post, the crossbar, and an overhead kick, and the opposing goalkeeper was the best player.”

Karius was happy with his performance, too. After the match, he told Sky Germany: “For a goalkeeper, it’s always good if you can distinguish yourself.

“I tried to give the team security and to defuse what came at the goal, but that’s my job. I would be disappointed if I didn’t make those saves. That was fine for the debut.”

During the German’s two-year spell at Newcastle, he played just twice, one of which was the 2023 Carabao Cup final.

Now, back in his home country, he may have just seized an opportunity to play consistent football for the first time since his 2019/20 campaign at Besiktas.

Hopefully, Karius can now kick on and call Schalke his home.