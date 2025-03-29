Mamadou Sakho’s career at Liverpool took a quick turn after he was banned from football before disciplinary issues led to a permanent exit, and he says he will “speak about it one day.”

Sakho had established himself as a regular starter in Jurgen Klopp‘s first season before he was suspended in April 2016 after testing positive for a fat-burning substance.

He was handed a 30-day ban and it ensured he missed the Europa League final for Liverpool and the opportunity to represent France at Euro 2016.

His suspension was subsequently overturned and he received an apology from the World Anti-Doping Agency, but disciplinary issues would soon trigger his exit from Anfield.

Sakho was sent home early from Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the US in 2016, with a series of late appearances, indiscretions and a public outburst seeing him exiled by Klopp.

There has always been curiosity about what went down between himself and the manager, but Sakho says the truth will come out, just not yet.

• READ: Sakho says “one day” he will share the truth of LFC exile

In an interview with the Echo, he said: “Sometimes few things happen inside. I cannot talk about it, but it’s like this. It’s football.

“Small things are always good to take as an excuse. But the reality wasn’t this. But it’s fine, you know?

“But seriously, because a player is late to eat, the time’s 7.15 and he comes at 7.18, now he leaves the club? Come on.

“What I wrote (on Snapchat that he was fit to play) was the truth. But the truth always takes the stairs and the lie takes the elevator.

“You have football that people see, and you have few things inside but they cannot talk about it. So I always keep it for me as a man and that’s it.

“I never talk and I would not speak for the moment because it’s not important. I really enjoy my time in Liverpool.

“Yeah, it was a really great moment for me in my career. And that’s it. I told you, I’m a positive man. So I don’t like to speak about the inside of football, you know?

“I will speak about it one day, of course. Of course one day I will speak. But not now, it is not the right moment.

“When I do my documentary of my career and of my life, all the truth will go out in that moment, just for fun.”

It could be an interesting day, if it ever arrives!

After his Liverpool exile, Sakho would permanently leave for Crystal Palace before joining Montpellier, who he later walked away from after a physical fight with his manager in 2023.

The 35-year-old is now plying his trade with Torpedo Kutaisi in the top tier of Georgian football.