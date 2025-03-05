Newcastle have had two more players confirmed to miss the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, with Anthony Gordon and Lewis Hall ruled out for different reasons.

Gordon’s red card at the weekend was a moment of madness from the winger. His shove on Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke left him devastated and fans dismayed.

As a result, he will miss three games. Newcastle could have appealed his suspension, but according to Sky Sports, they have decided not to appeal the ban.

This means he will miss the Magpies’ trip to West Ham, the Carabao Cup final and their subsequent match against Brentford.

After Newcastle‘s 2-1 loss to Brighton, manager Eddie Howe said: “I’m sure his intention wasn’t to harm anyone.

“I’ve only seen Anthony briefly and he was very disappointed. I don’t think he’s gone in with any malice or intention to do harm.

“I’ve got to see it properly before giving a big opinion, but that’s not a common sight with Anthony.

“It’s very disappointing for Anthony and the team but the old cliche is that one person’s disappointment creates a big opportunity for someone else.”

Lewis Hall’s injury

Impressive 20-year-old Hall, Howe’s first-choice left-back, will also miss the final having been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injuring a bone in his foot.

He will now undergo surgery before rehabilitating himself at the club.

The main contenders to play at left-back against Mo Salah are now Tino Livramento and Matt Targett.

Livramento is a right-back by trade but filled in for Hall against Brighton, with Kieran Trippier featuring on the right.

Targett, meanwhile, is a more natural option on the left, but he has only just returned from a medical issue, coming off the bench in Sunday’s FA Cup defeat.

Alexander Isak’s fitness

Despite rumours of a hamstring injury, Alexander Isak appears to have come through the weekend relatively unscathed.

After the striker walked off gingerly in their last match, Howe said: “It was just general tiredness, I don’t think there is a problem there.

“But as I said before the game, if he was fit he would play. Fingers crossed he is OK.”

If Isak were to miss the match, it would be a major boost for Liverpool. Callum Wilson played instead of the Swede at Anfield but didn’t offer the same potency in front of goal.

Elsewhere in the team, Jamaal Lascelles remains absent with a long-term knee injury that could keep him out until near the end of the season.