Peter Crouch has made a memorable return to Anfield, scoring twice in Liverpool FC Legends’ 2-0 win over Chelsea and celebrating in style!

A Sir Kenny Dalglish-managed Reds team hosted the Blues on Saturday, on another special occasion in support of the LFC Foundation.

It was Crouch who opened the scoring for the hosts, sending a superb looping header into the top corner of the Kop net in the second half.

Unsurprisingly, the 44-year-old celebrated in delighted fashion, embracing his teammates and then bringing out the robot for good measure.

The pure joy on his face was lovely to see, as he rolled back the years and acted like he’d scored a bicycle kick in the Champions League!

Crouch didn’t stop there, however, doubling Liverpool’s advantage with a lobbed effort, once again looking like the happiest man on the planet.

He was the headline act on a great afternoon and these Reds supporters reacted to his performance on social media.

Peter Crouch deadass better than our striker right now?pic.twitter.com/oiRLx0NxmC — NRJ? (@lfcnrj) March 22, 2025

It’s actually insane how technically good Peter Crouch was for being 6ft 7. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) March 22, 2025

Crouch scores his second goal and is still celebrating and Gerrard,with a serious face, comes and talks to him about the tactical change as Jay Spearing comes on to replace Riera. Love Stevie. That mentality is fascinating. Never leaves. I love it. — George Chomakov (@chomakovg) March 22, 2025

Na, Crouch is taking the piss now.

He's just lobbed Rob Green to make it 2-0.

The Kop are now chanting his name. #LFC #CFC — Gregg Evans (@greggevans40) March 22, 2025

Peter Crouch has brought out the robot at Anfield! ? pic.twitter.com/khaHGxJuyY — Sam Millne (@sam_millne) March 22, 2025

Get Crouch back, let him lead the line, and I bet he'd still outplay Nunez. ? pic.twitter.com/lOeHfRfpvd — ???? (@LFCwaj) March 22, 2025

Crouch is the most likeable person in footy — John Marston (@DllonJMarston) March 22, 2025

This was a special afternoon for Crouch, who spoke on Friday about the game being a “huge moment” for him and his family.

A likeable figure who was always popular with Liverpool fans during his three-year stay at the club, this will be a day that he cherishes forever.

Crouched joked earlier in the day that he was going to “have to carry” Steven Gerrard – that turned out to be true!