Peter Crouch brings back the robot after Anfield double – fans all say the same thing!

Peter Crouch has made a memorable return to Anfield, scoring twice in Liverpool FC Legends’ 2-0 win over Chelsea and celebrating in style!

A Sir Kenny Dalglish-managed Reds team hosted the Blues on Saturday, on another special occasion in support of the LFC Foundation.

It was Crouch who opened the scoring for the hosts, sending a superb looping header into the top corner of the Kop net in the second half.

Unsurprisingly, the 44-year-old celebrated in delighted fashion, embracing his teammates and then bringing out the robot for good measure.

The pure joy on his face was lovely to see, as he rolled back the years and acted like he’d scored a bicycle kick in the Champions League!

Crouch didn’t stop there, however, doubling Liverpool’s advantage with a lobbed effort, once again looking like the happiest man on the planet.

He was the headline act on a great afternoon and these Reds supporters reacted to his performance on social media.

This was a special afternoon for Crouch, who spoke on Friday about the game being a “huge moment” for him and his family.

A likeable figure who was always popular with Liverpool fans during his three-year stay at the club, this will be a day that he cherishes forever.

Crouched joked earlier in the day that he was going to “have to carry” Steven Gerrard – that turned out to be true!

