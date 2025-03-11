To qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals, Paris Saint-Germain would need to achieve a feat that no team has ever managed in 39 attempts against Liverpool.

Harvey Elliott‘s late winner at the Parc des Princes gave Liverpool an unlikely 1-0 lead to take back to Anfield for the second leg.

While PSG dominated the match at home and have clear quality, it would be a surprise should they overturn the deficit at Anfield, where the Reds have won their last four European games.

Their chances are diminished further when you consider that Liverpool have won the away first leg in European competition on 39 occasions, and each time, they have gone on to win the tie.

Liverpool’s record against French teams

Liverpool could win a fifth successive home game in Europe for the first time in more than six years – one of those in 2018 came against Paris Saint-Germain.

Their last knockout tie against Ligue 1 opposition saw them record a 3-1 aggregate defeat of Lille in the 2009-10 Europa League round of 16.

In 16 Anfield clashes against French sides, they have lost twice – against Marseille in 2008 and Lyon in 2009. They have won 13 of the other 14 matches.

The only Liverpool player to be sent off against a French club in Europe was Igor Biscan against Marseille, at the Stade Velodrome in 2004.

They have kept nine clean sheets in 16 home games against French opponents, conceding nine goals, while only Lyon and PSG have scored more than once in a game at Anfield.

Did you know?

Elliott’s goal, assisted by Darwin Nunez last Wednesday, was the club’s latest match-winning goal both scored and assisted by a substitute since the 2019 Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey, when Trent Alexander-Arnold set Roberto Firmino up in the 90th minute.

Alisson‘s nine saves at the Parc des Princes was the most on record (from 2003-04) by a Liverpool goalkeeper in a Champions League game. It was also his most in any match for the club.

Liverpool have used 27 players in the Champions League this season, with the 18 goals being shared by nine different scorers.

The Reds have kept six clean sheets in Europe this season and have conceded five times in their nine games, with three of those coming in a 16-minute spell in the ‘dead rubber’ loss at PSV.

Liverpool have lost only four of their last 49 fixtures in league and cup – all by a one-goal margin.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 32 (3), Gakpo 16 (3), Diaz 13 (3), Jota 8 (0), Nunez 7 (1), Szoboszlai 7 (1), Mac Allister 5 (2), Elliott 4 (3), Alexander-Arnold 3 (0), Jones 3 (0), van Dijk 3 (1), Konaté 2 (1), Chiesa 1 (0), Danns 1 (0)

PSG: Dembele 28 (6), Barcola 18 (3), Goncalo Ramos 13 (3), Doue 7 (2), Lee Kang-In 6 (0), Vitinha 6 (2), Hakimi 5 (1), Joao Neves 4 (1), Fabian Ruiz 3 (0), Mayulu 3 (1), Zaire-Emery 3 (1), Kolo Muani 2 (0), Kvaratskhelia 2 (1), Marco Asensio 2 (0), Nuno Mendes 2 (2), Beraldo 1 (0), Marquinhos 1 (0), own goals 3 (1)

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).