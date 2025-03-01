Liverpool have a long and famed songbook that takes inspiration from the club’s roots and travels, but think you can ace our latest quiz on the Reds’ iconic songs?

No one quite does it the way Reds do.

Whether it be at Anfield or with the travelling Kop, Liverpool’s storied songbook has a chant for every occasion – and it is a marker of affection if a player gets one of their own.

The unique terrace culture sets Liverpool apart, it is it intrinsic to our identity and is globally recognised.

We will all have our own favourite song, whether a classic or one to only recently make it to the Kop, but we’re here to test your knowledge on all things past and present.

12 questions for you – good luck!

