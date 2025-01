Have you ever wondered which current Liverpool FC player you are most like? Well, we now have a test for you to find out!

Liverpool’s squad is full of interesting and unique characters, not to mention multicultural with more than 15 countries represented throughout the first-team squad.

The current group of players are setting the standards domestically and in Europe under Arne Slot, who has taken to the Anfield hot seat with ease.

Slot is leading the team exceptionally and is seeing his players reach new heights, but which one are you most like? Take our test to find out!

Try our test and see which Liverpool player you are!

Personalities Virgil van Dijk

Mohamed Salah

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Andy Robertson

Diogo Jota

Alisson

Darwin Nunez

Ibrahima Konate

Kostas Tsimikas

Alexis Mac Allister

Curtis Jones Personalities Virgil van Dijk

Mohamed Salah

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Andy Robertson

Diogo Jota

Alisson

Darwin Nunez

Ibrahima Konate

Kostas Tsimikas

Alexis Mac Allister

Curtis Jones

Finished that? Try some of these!