LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 27, 2024: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Which current Liverpool FC player are you? Take our test to find out!

Have you ever wondered which current Liverpool FC player you are most like? Well, we now have a test for you to find out!

Liverpool’s squad is full of interesting and unique characters, not to mention multicultural with more than 15 countries represented throughout the first-team squad.

The current group of players are setting the standards domestically and in Europe under Arne Slot, who has taken to the Anfield hot seat with ease.

Slot is leading the team exceptionally and is seeing his players reach new heights, but which one are you most like? Take our test to find out!

Try our test and see which Liverpool player you are!

 

