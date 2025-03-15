Liverpool U18s secured an impressive 2-1 win away to Wolves on Saturday afternoon, with Rio Ngumoha a prominent figure.

Wolves U18s 1-2 Liverpool U18s

U18 Premier League, Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground

March 15, 2025

Goals: Mane 30′; Onanuga 58′; Sonni-Lambie 66′

The young Reds were back in U18 Premier League action, following last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Nottingham Forest.

There was a start for Ngumoha, who famously became the second-youngest debutant in Liverpool’s history earlier this year, representing the senior team against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

With the U21s not in action, this was an opportunity for him to get minutes under his belt at a lower level.

Liverpool didn’t get off to an ideal start, with Mateus Mane firing the hosts into the lead from inside the penalty area.

Wolves also hit the bar before half-time, and while they led Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side at the break, that didn’t last too long.

Half time: Wolves U18s 1-0 Liverpool U18s

Liverpool came close to equalising when Joe Upton hit the post with a long-range effort, but the visitors were soon level.

Afolami Onanuga scored for the second game in a row, with Nguoha providing the assist – his third in nine appearances for the U18s.

It wasn’t long before Liverpool were in front, with Josh Sonni-Lambie turning the game on its head.

The 17-year-old tapped home from close range, scoring his first goal since the 2-2 draw at home to Man United in early February.

Liverpool held on to seal a precious three points, still leaving them 12th in the table but getting them to within three points of eighth-place Wolves.

Next up is a trip to Sunderland next Saturday, with the Black Cats seventh currently.

Liverpool U18s: Hall; Airoboma, Williams, Moran, Owen; Upton, Ayman, Onanuga (Trueman 63′); Ngumoha, Sonni-Lambie, Martin (Bradshaw 62′)

Subs not used: Bernard, Enahoro-Marcus, Ahmed

Next Match: Sunderland U18s (A) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, April 12, 11am (BST)