Former striker Robbie Fowler believes some perspective needs applying to Liverpool’s season as winning the Premier League in Arne Slot‘s first season would be a “phenomenal achievement.”

Exit from the Champions League and defeat in the Carabao Cup over the space of five days has left the Dutchman chasing just one trophy in his maiden Anfield campaign.

But Fowler said winning a record-equalling 20th title could not be under-estimated.

Liverpool went 30 years without winning the league until Jurgen Klopp‘s side did so in 2020 and Fowler told the PA news agency: “The last week was not what we wanted but I think [Slot has] been a phenomenal manager for the club.

“Every Liverpool fan will forgive losing the Champions League and League Cup as, other than a catastrophic development, Liverpool are going to win the Premier League and for a manager to come in and do that is a phenomenal achievement.

“To sit here and say Liverpool haven’t missed Jurgen is quite an unbelievable statement considering Jurgen took them to the very top table again.”

The contract situation of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold has hung over Slot since he arrived, although as head coach he has no control over their extensions beyond this summer.

Fowler, who played for his boyhood club and twice left, can appreciate why Alexander-Arnold may want to seek a new challenge after 20 years at the club.

“He has achieved everything he could achieve at his boyhood club so if he was to go, of course everyone would be disappointed but I think there would be a lot of understanding from a lot of people as well,” he added.

“My situation was different as I felt I was forced to go.

“I don’t think all three will go, I think two will stay – although that’s with no inside knowledge.

“But regardless of whether they stay or go Liverpool as a football club will live to fight another day. Players come and go.”

Fowler is set to manage North of England FC against their Southern counterparts, led by Harry Redknapp, in an inaugural charity game on June 1 at The Valley, home of Charlton.

However, he is keen to get back into management proper and would like a shot on home soil after spells at Thailand’s Muangthong United, Brisbane Roar in Australia, East Bengal in India and Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia.

“I wanted to go overseas and go out of my comfort zone and I’ve managed in four different countries and been relatively successful,” he added.

“It’s incredibly tough but one of the conversations I get back is there is not enough data on me: I play a good brand of football, have a good win percentage and not been afraid to play younger players so what other data do you have to look for?

“I know I am comfortable and confident enough to grow a club and be a man to change the fortunes of a football club.”