Steven Gerrard will return to Anfield once again later this month to take part in LFC Foundation’s annual legends charity match.
The Reds icon makes his return for the Liverpool FC Legends side alongside a host of former teammates for the game against Chelsea FC Legends on Saturday March 22 (kick-off 3pm GMT), presented by official training partner AXA.
Gerrard will join the likes of Sami Hyypia, Martin Skrtel, Peter Crouch and Dirk Kuyt in representing the team for the clash, in association with Forever Reds.
Liverpool will be facing a Blues side managed by Roberto Di Matteo, with Gary Cahill, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Frank Sinclair among those lining up for the opposition.
Full LFC Legends squad so far
Goalkeepers
Jerzy Dudek
Sander Westerveld
David James
Defenders
Sami Hyypia
Martin Skrtel
Ragnar Klavan
Fabio Aurelio
Djimi Traore
Bjorn Tore Kvarme
Gregory Vignal
Midfielders
Steven Gerrard
Mohamed Sissoko
Mark Gonzalez
Jay Spearing
Attackers
Peter Crouch
Dirk Kuyt
Robbie Keane
Djibril Cisse
Florent Sinama Pongolle
Funds raised from the game will support LFC Foundation’s health programmes, which are helping tackle health inequalities across the Liverpool City Region by providing physical and mental wellbeing programmes for people of all ages.
LFC Foundation believes that a person’s life expectancy should not be determined by their postcode.
According to a recent report, the life expectancy for individuals in the Liverpool City Region is lower than the national average, and there are higher levels of obesity in children and adults, as well as higher levels of ill mental health in our communities compared to the average figures across the country.
Tickets for this year’s legends match are priced at £29 for adults, £19 for concessions and £9 for juniors and can be purchased here, with full selling details available here. Disabled supporters can visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.
Premium tickets are also available in Brodies and the Dugout and are priced at £75 per person – this includes your match ticket, complimentary programme, food voucher and half-time refreshment.
To purchase premium tickets, you must select your seat online across the middle tier of the Anfield Road Stand for Brodies, or blocks M1-M3 and M7-M9 in the Main Stand for the Dugout, and then select the premium option.
Hospitality packages can also be purchased from £195 including VAT. More information is available here or by calling 0151 264 2222.
Fan Comments