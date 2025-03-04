Steven Gerrard will return to Anfield once again later this month to take part in LFC Foundation’s annual legends charity match.

The Reds icon makes his return for the Liverpool FC Legends side alongside a host of former teammates for the game against Chelsea FC Legends on Saturday March 22 (kick-off 3pm GMT), presented by official training partner AXA.

Gerrard will join the likes of Sami Hyypia, Martin Skrtel, Peter Crouch and Dirk Kuyt in representing the team for the clash, in association with Forever Reds.

Liverpool will be facing a Blues side managed by Roberto Di Matteo, with Gary Cahill, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Frank Sinclair among those lining up for the opposition.

Full LFC Legends squad so far

Goalkeepers

Jerzy Dudek

Sander Westerveld

David James

Defenders

Sami Hyypia

Martin Skrtel

Ragnar Klavan

Fabio Aurelio

Djimi Traore

Bjorn Tore Kvarme

Gregory Vignal

Midfielders

Steven Gerrard

Mohamed Sissoko

Mark Gonzalez

Jay Spearing

Attackers

Peter Crouch

Dirk Kuyt

Robbie Keane

Djibril Cisse

Florent Sinama Pongolle

Funds raised from the game will support LFC Foundation’s health programmes, which are helping tackle health inequalities across the Liverpool City Region by providing physical and mental wellbeing programmes for people of all ages.

LFC Foundation believes that a person’s life expectancy should not be determined by their postcode.

According to a recent report, the life expectancy for individuals in the Liverpool City Region is lower than the national average, and there are higher levels of obesity in children and adults, as well as higher levels of ill mental health in our communities compared to the average figures across the country.

Tickets for this year’s legends match are priced at £29 for adults, £19 for concessions and £9 for juniors and can be purchased here, with full selling details available here. Disabled supporters can visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Premium tickets are also available in Brodies and the Dugout and are priced at £75 per person – this includes your match ticket, complimentary programme, food voucher and half-time refreshment.

To purchase premium tickets, you must select your seat online across the middle tier of the Anfield Road Stand for Brodies, or blocks M1-M3 and M7-M9 in the Main Stand for the Dugout, and then select the premium option.

Hospitality packages can also be purchased from £195 including VAT. More information is available here or by calling 0151 264 2222.