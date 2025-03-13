Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s injury is not expected to be as serious as first feared, after concerns the right-back’s season – and possibly Liverpool career – was over.

Alexander-Arnold turned his ankle in the turf during Tuesday’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and the immediate fear was that it would end his season.

With the vice-captain’s contract due to expire at the end of the campaign amid serious interest from Real Madrid, that led to speculation that he had already played his final game for the club.

But while the 26-year-old is not in contention for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, Liverpool are hopeful that he has avoided a serious injury.

According to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, early scans suggest “no serious damage has been suffered” and that “it is hoped he can still play again this season.”

Liverpool only have 10 more games to play including the clash with Newcastle at Wembley, with their campaign-closer now known to be against Crystal Palace on May 25.

That gives Alexander-Arnold over two months to return to fitness, but the hope will be that his return is much sooner than that.

March

Newcastle (N) – Carabao Cup Final – Sunday 16, 4.30pm

April

May

* Subject to change

In the meantime, Jarell Quansah will deputise at right-back, with Conor Bradley still not available due to a hamstring injury suffered against Aston Villa a month ago.

Bradley has been left out of the Northern Ireland squad to play Switzerland (March 21) and Sweden (March 25) in two friendlies later this month in a major indication of his recovery timeframe.

Joe Gomez is also out with a long-term hamstring injury and is not expected to play a big part in the remainder of the campaign.

Arne Slot has few other options at right-back, with Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones emergency stand-ins while Isaac Mabaya, 20, is the next in line from the academy.

Supporters should get another update on Alexander-Arnold’s fitness on Friday, with Slot holding his Carabao Cup final press conference at the AXA Training Centre at 10am.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel will also name his first-ever squad later in the day, with it seemingly unlikely that Liverpool’s No. 66 will be included.