Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s summer move from Liverpool to Real Madrid feels closer than ever, following a worrying day of reports on Tuesday.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

It’s a moment we’ve all dreaded, let’s face it!

Madrid have flirted with Alexander-Arnold for months and the Times‘ Paul Joyce reports that they are “working on finalising a deal” for him, with wages of over £220,000 reportedly on the table.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports claim that the 26-year-old has “turned down the opportunity for a lengthy, improved contract” at Liverpool, instead making it clear he “wants to leave” on a free transfer.

Alexander-Arnold has always arguably felt more likely to depart than Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, and there now seems to be an inevitability about it.

The question is: does it taint his legacy?

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is being tracked by Liverpool, with an outrageous transfer from the Reds’ local rivals mooted. It would be hilarious!

Jarell Quansah has given Arne Slot a fitness boost after back-to-back wins for England, with the youngster Liverpool’s only fit right-back currently

Interest in Reds midfielder Wataru Endo has emerged from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, who are considering signing the Japanese. Don’t go, Wata!

Liverpool left-back Clae Ewing has signed his first professional contract after a breakthrough season for the U18s. Congratulations!

More from This Is Anfield

Joanna Durkan has been swift to assess Trent’s legacy, following news of his likely exit:

“There is no avoiding it. If Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool for Real Madrid as a free agent it will reflect on his legacy at Anfield and not for the better. “The right-back has done it all at Liverpool and has earned the right to call himself one of the most decorated players in the club’s modern era, but he will not be looked back on fondly regardless. “Jamie Carragher hit the nail on the head when he recently asked ‘does Trent want to be Steven Gerrard or Steve McManaman?'”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former France midfielder Michel Platini have been cleared of corruption charges relating to allegations of fraud. Of course they have! (BBC)

Newcastle are have changed their plans to celebrate their Carabao Cup win, adding an open-top bus parade to an already-arranged party (Guardian)

Dan Ashworth is reportedly in discussions over a return to the FA in a senior role, following a doomed spell as Man United‘s sporting director last year (Telegraph)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2006, Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 in typically funny circumstances.

Steven Gerrard was sent off after just 18 minutes, which the travelling fans celebrated like a goal, but the Reds still won.

Phil Neville’s own goal opened the scoring and Luis Garcia made it 2-0 before a Tim Cahill header reduced the arrears.

An arrowed Harry Kewell strike in front of the Kop sealed Liverpool’s win – Andy van der Meyde had earlier been dismissed for the visitors – as they earned local bragging rights.