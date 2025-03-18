Claims of PSG making a lucrative offer to Virgil van Dijk for next season have been strongly rejected by a French source, while there has been a mixed update on Conor Bradley.

Van Dijk’s future has been in the headlines with recent interactions with PSG and his comments over contract talks, leading to links over a move to the reigning French champions as a free agent this summer.

But well-connected French journalist Julien Laurens, writing on X, has now refuted any suggestions of talks, negotiations or even a possible €100 million signing-on fee.

He penned: “Virgil had a chat with Luis Campos and Nasser Al Khelaifi after the Champions League second leg and it wasn’t about his future but about the two games they played.”

It is maddening that this is something we still have to deal with, our captain unsigned for next season despite possibly being a matter of weeks away from lifting the title.

After Liverpool were linked to Julian Alvarez, Atletico Madrid have now denied claims of any bid and have insisted they have “no intention of letting him go”

The regeneration of the vacant ‘Anfield square‘ has taken another step forward after the council acquired the remaining land interests – the plan is for leisure, entertainment and essential public amenities (North West Place)

New claims have suggested there is a “concrete possibility” that Luis Diaz departs this summer after recent interest from Saudi Arabia – would you let him go?

Federico Chiesa is in a unique position this month having not been called up for international duty, unlike 20 of his Liverpool teammates – we’re just hoping no one comes back with an injury

Arne Slot has faced criticism for the manner of Liverpool’s defeat in the Carabao Cup final, and Matt Ladson rightly points out that it has shed light on the reality of the rebuild ahead:

“Slot has 17 days now to assess his decisions, an opportunity to review most of his first campaign in charge. Lessons will no doubt have been learned. Questions will be asked like was it really worth playing the best XI in all those Champions League group games? “It should also be a fortnight of planning for what promises to be a huge summer for him and the club. The Dutchman’s insistence last week that the ongoing uncertainty over contracts doesn’t affect his planning should probably be taken with a large pinch of salt. How can it not?”

Newcastle‘s chairman has reportedly instructed the club’s hierarchy to resist all offers for Alexander Isak this summer, Liverpool are one of several interested clubs – will money talk, though? (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are expected to open talks for a new deal with Bukayo Saka, he has two years remaining on his current contract – someone should tell Liverpool they can start talks this early! (BBC Sport)

Christian Eriksen expects he will not be a Man United player beyond this season, which he can’t be too surprised by as their squad needs a total overhaul (TV 2)

On this day in 2010, Steven Gerrard captained Liverpool for the 300th time. By doing so, he became only the third player in the club’s history to reach the milestone.

He commemorated the occasion with a 3-0 win over Lille in the second leg of the Europa League last-16 tie at Anfield, he scored the opener from the penalty spot.

Fernando Torres notched a second-half brace to make sure of the result.

Gerrard would go on to captain the club a whopping 471 times, the most of any Liverpool player in history and it is number you struggle to see ever being topped.