➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE

Virgil van Dijk €100m PSG offer claim rejected – Latest Liverpool FC News

Claims of PSG making a lucrative offer to Virgil van Dijk for next season have been strongly rejected by a French source, while there has been a mixed update on Conor Bradley.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 11, 2025: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk lines-up before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain FC at Anfield. The tie ended 1-1 on aggregate, PSG won 4-1 on penalties. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Van Dijk’s future has been in the headlines with recent interactions with PSG and his comments over contract talks, leading to links over a move to the reigning French champions as a free agent this summer.

But well-connected French journalist Julien Laurens, writing on X, has now refuted any suggestions of talks, negotiations or even a possible €100 million signing-on fee.

He penned: “Virgil had a chat with Luis Campos and Nasser Al Khelaifi after the Champions League second leg and it wasn’t about his future but about the two games they played.”

It is maddening that this is something we still have to deal with, our captain unsigned for next season despite possibly being a matter of weeks away from lifting the title.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 8, 2025: Liverpool's Conor Bradley during the pre-match warm-up before the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • After Liverpool were linked to Julian Alvarez, Atletico Madrid have now denied claims of any bid and have insisted they have “no intention of letting him go”
  • The regeneration of the vacant ‘Anfield square‘ has taken another step forward after the council acquired the remaining land interests – the plan is for leisure, entertainment and essential public amenities (North West Place)

More from This Is Anfield

Arne Slot has faced criticism for the manner of Liverpool’s defeat in the Carabao Cup final, and Matt Ladson rightly points out that it has shed light on the reality of the rebuild ahead:

“Slot has 17 days now to assess his decisions, an opportunity to review most of his first campaign in charge. Lessons will no doubt have been learned. Questions will be asked like was it really worth playing the best XI in all those Champions League group games?

“It should also be a fortnight of planning for what promises to be a huge summer for him and the club. The Dutchman’s insistence last week that the ongoing uncertainty over contracts doesn’t affect his planning should probably be taken with a large pinch of salt. How can it not?”

Arne Slot is now faced with the difficult reality of Liverpool’s squad rebuild

Elsewhere in the football world today

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, August 31, 2022: Newcastle United's Alexander Isak during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Newcastle‘s chairman has reportedly instructed the club’s hierarchy to resist all offers for Alexander Isak this summer, Liverpool are one of several interested clubs – will money talk, though? (Daily Mail)
  • Arsenal are expected to open talks for a new deal with Bukayo Saka, he has two years remaining on his current contract – someone should tell Liverpool they can start talks this early! (BBC Sport)
  • Christian Eriksen expects he will not be a Man United player beyond this season, which he can’t be too surprised by as their squad needs a total overhaul (TV 2)

Liverpool FC: On this day

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 18, 2010: Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard MBE, Jamie Carragher and Fernando Torres before the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 2nd Leg match against LOSC Lille Metropole at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 2010, Steven Gerrard captained Liverpool for the 300th time. By doing so, he became only the third player in the club’s history to reach the milestone.

He commemorated the occasion with a 3-0 win over Lille in the second leg of the Europa League last-16 tie at Anfield, he scored the opener from the penalty spot.

Fernando Torres notched a second-half brace to make sure of the result.

Gerrard would go on to captain the club a whopping 471 times, the most of any Liverpool player in history and it is number you struggle to see ever being topped.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025