Arne Slot is hopeful Alisson will be passed fit for the visit of West Ham, but admitted the Brazilian still hadn’t “ticked all the boxes” after his head injury.

Alisson has not been able to feature in the last two games for Liverpool after suffering a blow to the head in Brazil’s 2-1 win over Colombia on March 21.

It meant Caoimhin Kelleher started against Everton and Fulham, and after a clean sheet in the Merseyside derby the backup goalkeeper endured a tougher afternoon at Craven Cottage, conceding three in a 3-2 loss.

Having Alisson available is undoubtedly beneficial to Liverpool, but medical staff are adhering to concussion protocol to ensure he is cleared to play.

Providing an update in his post-match interview with BBC Sport, Slot said he was hopeful of having his No. 1 back against West Ham this Sunday.

“Yes he did,” he said, confirming Alisson had failed his concussion test ahead of the trip to Fulham.

“There’s a week to go [until the next game], so it gives us a bit of time.

“But you know as Liverpool we always follow the protocol in moments like this when it’s a concussion.

“If you haven’t ticked all the boxes he can’t be in goal. He wants it a lot, but the protocol is the protocol.”

The FA’s concussion guidelines state a graduated return to play programme should allow involvement in competitive action at a minimum of 21 days after the injury.

While it would appear those stages can be accelerated based on an individual’s symptoms and recovery, that highlights the caution taken with Alisson.

Fortunately, this Saturday will mark 21 clear days since Alisson‘s injury and therefore, all being well, he should be available against West Ham the following day.

There remains doubt, of course, particularly as no risks will be taken in the interest of the 32-year-old’s long-term health.

But it goes without saying that all involved will hope that Alisson passes his next test and can resume duties between the sticks for Liverpool this weekend.