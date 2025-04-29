Alisson was clearly emotional after winning his second Premier League title, with the goalkeeper explaining why it is “different” to do so as a Liverpool player.

The scenes after Sunday’s 5-1 win over Tottenham showed how special it is for Liverpool to win the Premier League – and for the first time in front of fans.

Having experienced a unique triumph in 2019/20 during lockdown, the likes of Alisson could relish the moment having won it in front of a packed Anfield this time around.

Speaking to LFCTV after the game, Alisson paid tribute to the supporters for making it so “special.”

“The people, they are what make this club special,” he explained.

“The way the relationship is from both ends, they support us here on the pitch, everywhere we go, and the club supports them in their lives.

“The connection is amazing, so it’s different when we can win with this shirt.

“I don’t think many can understand how big the impact we have on the lives of people here is.

“I think we don’t get to see, but when you have the opportunity to get in touch with people it’s amazing.

“Recently we had a talk with a lady about the Hillsborough disaster and the way the club supported its own people, it’s amazing.

“Winning a trophy for them, I’m pretty sure that all of them are proud of us for what we did this season on the pitch.

“And now it’s time to celebrate – now we celebrate! I’m looking forward to seeing my family, but we celebrated a lot in the changing room and I think we will celebrate every day now.

“We still have games to play and it’s a mix, we have to celebrate and be focused.

“But not today, we have a long time to prepare the next match and today is a time for celebrating – and we celebrate now!”

While a quieter figure within the Liverpool squad, Alisson is known to be influential – when he speaks in front of his teammates, he makes it count.

That bled through as the Brazilian spoke about his personal feelings behind winning the title after “so much sacrifice” as a player.

“It’s difficult to put it into words. It’s means a lot. It’s a mix of feelings,” he continued.

“I was really emotional, to be honest with you.

“So many things go through your mind, so much sacrifice, so many challenges that we have to face, changing manager, injuries – myself, I had a big injury this season, the concussion as well.

“But winning today the way we did, in front of the supporters, this is fantastic.

“We could lift the trophy today to make it full satisfaction, but it is amazing. Special, special.”