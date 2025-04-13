Mo Salah can overtake Sergio Aguero in one respect this weekend, as Arne Slot takes charge of his 50th game as Liverpool head coach.

The Reds have wobbled of late across three different competitions, so a response is required at home to West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The game will see Slot take charge of Liverpool for the 50th time, with the Dutchman winning 35 of his opening 49 matches.

That’s more than any other Reds manager in history in their opening half-century of fixtures – next on the list are Joe Fagan and Kenny Dalglish, each with 29 victories.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk is in line to captain Liverpool for the 100th time in his Premier League career – he has started each of the last 64 league matches.

Mo Salah looking to leapfrog Sergio Aguero

Salah’s next league goal will see him move into outright fifth place on the all-time Premier League goalscorers list. That would see him jump ahead of Aguero and on to 185 goals in total.

The Egyptian is the most prolific scorer in this fixture with 13 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions.

He also has 13 goals against Man City and Tottenham, only netting more times against Man United (16) in a Liverpool shirt.

Salah has scored 11 league goals against the Hammers, the same number as he has against Bournemouth, Tottenham and Southampton.

Liverpool love playing West Ham

Liverpool have beaten West Ham 36 times in the Premier League era – the highest number of victories they have recorded in the competition, level with wins against Newcastle (36).

At Anfield, in the Premier League era, the Reds have won 21 times, with one loss and six draws.

Liverpool have lost just 10 of the last 72 league encounters and only one of the last 17.

In the last five league and cup clashes, the Reds have scored 20 times, while home and away, they have scored at least twice in 14 of the last 17.

Potter’s solid Anfield record vs. Liverpool

Graham Potter has one win in seven meetings with Liverpool as a manager. That came with a 1-0 victory for Brighton at Anfield in February 2021, in a game played in an empty stadium.

Potter’s last game against Liverpool also came at Anfield, as he oversaw a 0-0 draw during his time with Chelsea in January 2023.

The Englishman has lost only one of his four visits to the Reds.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 32, Gakpo 16, Diaz 14, Jota 9, Nunez 7, Szoboszlai 7, Mac Allister 6, Elliott 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Jones 3, Van Dijk 3, Chiesa 2, Konate 2, Danns 1

West Ham: Bowen 9, Soucek 7, Paqueta 5, Fullkrug 3, Kudus 3, Emerson 2, Wan-Bissaka 2, Antonio 1, Ings 1, Soler 1, Summerville 1, own goals 3

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).