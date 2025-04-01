Five months after his contract was terminated at Fenerbahce, former Liverpool winger Ryan Kent has found a new club with a surprising transfer now confirmed.

Kent saw his deal with Fenerbahce torn up in October, just 16 months after he signed it, having agreed a mutual termination after falling out of favour.

Jose Mourinho had made it clear that the 28-year-old did not feature in his plans and an early exit would allow him to explore his options elsewhere.

The winger was subsequently linked with a switch to Iranian side Persepolis amid claims he could opt to move to the Middle East in order to keep his pet crocodiles.

But Monday saw a transfer instead confirmed to MLS franchise Seattle Sounders, with Kent initially signing for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

Sounders are currently 12th in MLS’ Western Conference with six points from six games and are coached by local legend Brian Schmetzer.

Kent – who also agreed an option to extend his stay at Lumen Field for another season – is one of six former Liverpool players currently signed to an MLS club.

Luis Suarez (Inter Miami), Christian Benteke (DC United), Brad Smith (FC Cincinnati), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United) and Edvard Tagseth (Nashville SC) are also playing in the United States.

Kent’s time at Liverpool

Kent spent 15 years at Liverpool having joined the academy as a seven-year-old in 2004, rising through the ranks to the fringes of the first team.

His development saw him take in loans at Coventry, Barnsley, Freiburg, Bristol City and finally Rangers, while he made his senior debut under Jurgen Klopp, starting in the 2-2 draw with Exeter City in the FA Cup in 2015.

That was his only first-team appearance for Liverpool, and speaking upon his permanent move to Rangers in 2019, he claimed he was “lied to” over agreeing a transfer.

“It was very tough,” Kent said, with there a delay in allowing him to leave Anfield as he was required during pre-season.

“I had to stay mentally strong, when you are told you can do one thing and then you are lied to and it doesn’t happen, that is quite hard to take.

“I just had to keep myself fit and train on my own and make sure I keep my fitness levels up and I was waiting for a moment like this to arrive.

“There’s no bitter taste, the thing that I wanted from the start happened at the end so I am just happy with that.”