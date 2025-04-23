Arne Slot is on the verge of leading Liverpool to their first Premier League title since 2020, and his approach to the players’ sleep schedules could have given them an advantage.

A key characteristic of great leaders is that they are also great listeners. Delegating to others who are more knowledgeable is important for a successful organisation, and football is no different.

One of the areas Slot takes advice on is the team’s fitness, having brought lead physical performance coach Ruben Peeters with him from Feyenoord.

• READ: Why Liverpool’s underrated fitness approach has been key to unlikely title bid

With so many fixtures for the players, recovery is key and Liverpool are now placing a particular importance on sleep.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Slot said: “I don’t know that much about this subject but people that know a lot about this say that sleep is the most important thing for recovery.

“So that’s why we’re sitting here this morning at 10.15am. Normally we would have done this at 9.15am.”

Slot was speaking the morning after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park in February, with three clear days before the trip to Man City which brought a 2-0 victory.

He added: “The players come in a bit later, because we came in quite late yesterday, for them to have a bit more sleep.

“You can go to ice bath and everything, it’s all important. But sleep, people tell me at least, that that is the main and most important thing when it comes to recovery.

“To be ready again for City as well, we don’t go into a hotel. We do during the day but they will sleep at home on Saturday evening.”

The decision to stay at home the night before games at Anfield and nearby stadiums was made in the summer.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool squad would stay in a hotel the night before matches, in either the Hope Street Hotel or, latterly, the Titanic Hotel.

Slot scrapped this upon his arrival, though, explaining: “People that have more knowledge about this than me tell me that you always sleep better in your own bed than a hotel bed, and sleep is a very important part of getting the best possible performance.

“It’s nice for them to be at home with their families but also, in the opinion of the people that tell me these things, they are better prepared for our games.”

The science backs up what Slot is saying, also.

Mark Stephenson, an expert in sports performance and research, believes an athlete’s body repairs muscles best when it spends about 50 percent or more of its time asleep in deep sleep.

Without enough time in this stage, the body may not repair enough for them to feel ready to train at nearly the same level as they had the day before.

Given the busy schedule endured by Liverpool players, the Reds are right to be putting so much emphasis on a good night’s sleep.