With Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk both set to sign new contracts with Liverpool, Arne Slot has been credited with a big role in their commitment.

Salah and Van Dijk were pillars of Jurgen Klopp‘s success at Liverpool and that has remained the case under the legendary manager’s successor.

While there had been concerns that the appointment of Slot, who had spent the entirety of his career prior to joining in the Netherlands, would affect the futures of those within his squad.

But with widespread reports on Thursday evening that both Salah and Van Dijk are due to put pen to paper on new two-year contracts, that is clearly not the case.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, their relationship with Slot was crucial to convincing the pair that their future remained at Anfield.

“Mo is very happy with Arne Slot, same for Virgil van Dijk. So the manager has been important,” he explained on YouTube.

“To have a manager replacing Jurgen Klopp doing the fantastic job he’s doing, on but also off the pitch, wasn’t easy.

“The relationship he has with the players was an absolutely crucial point. To show them how this project can be long term with Arne Slot was something that made the difference.”

With Slot set to deliver the Premier League title in his first campaign in charge it is no surprise that the players are impressed with his work.

But it is a testament to his role behind the scenes that Salah and Van Dijk have opted against free transfers elsewhere – with interest in both from Saudi Arabia – in order to stay as part of his Liverpool squad.

They are clearly convinced that this season will not be a flash in the pan, and more so the first step towards longer-term success.

It cannot be undersold how dominant Liverpool were in the initial league phase of the Champions League, winning seven of their eight games to top the table, and how unfortunate they were against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

Similarly, defeat in the Carabao Cup final was certainly a disappointment but that trophy was always considered a lower priority than the league title.

As Trent Alexander-Arnold nears a move to Real Madrid it stands to reason that Salah will formally inherit the vice-captaincy, though he has already long been considered the most influential leader behind Van Dijk.

The pair will remain staples during the regeneration of Slot’s squad this summer, which is likely to see a number of incomings and outgoings.

And while Slot’s impact clearly cannot be underestimated, in getting both deals over the line nor can the quiet work of much-scrutinised new sporting director Richard Hughes.