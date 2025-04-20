Liverpool can close in on surpassing their own Premier League record with an emphatic victory against Leicester, on a day that could see a relegation and title win confirmed.

Liverpool have played 16 of their 19 away games this season and they have scored more league goals on the road than any team in the top-flight this season, with 40.

They have scored in every away league match of this campaign, but never in their history have they scored in every away fixture of a league season.

And eight goals from Liverpool in their last three away games will see them equal the Premier League record of 48 away goals scored in a single campaign – the Reds hold the record with 48 in 2013/14.

More Mo records in the making

Mo Salah is two assists short of equalling the Premier League record for most assists in a season.

He currently has 18, with only Thierry Henry (2002/03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019/20) both with 20, and Mesut Ozil (19 in 2015/16) having more in a single campaign.

His next league goal will see him move into outright fifth place on the all-time Premier League goalscorers list, ahead of Sergio Aguero, and on to 185 goals.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian’s next left-footed goal will be his 200th for Liverpool (with his left foot) in all competitions. He has scored nine with his head and 35 with right foot.

He has scored the opening goal 64 times and the winner 68 times.

Not finished there, he is also looking to extend his Premier League era record of 16 away goals in a season. The previous best was Luis Suarez, who netted 14 in 2013/14.

Omens and parallels

In April 1973, Liverpool lifted their eighth league title by drawing 0-0 with Leicester at Anfield on the final day of the season.

It was Bill Shankly’s third and final Championship victory as Liverpool boss. That season Arsenal finished as runners-up – talk about parallels.

And if you’re looking for a good omen, Liverpool have won all four Premier League games played on this date, the last being a 4-0 victory over Everton at Anfield in 2016.

Foxes struggle on Premier League return

Leicester have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 28 matches, 25 of those in the league.

They have picked up just nine points from the last 72 available (won two, drawn three, lost 19) and have scored only eight first-half goals this season so far.

It is significantly fewer than any other team in the top-flight, with only three of those coming at home, the last through Jamie Vardy on December 3.

This Season’s Scorers

Leicester: Vardy 8, Mavididi 6, Ayew 5, Buonanotte 5, Justin 4, El Khannouss 3, De Cordova-Reid 2, Faes 2, Coady 1, Daka 1, Ndidi 1, Okoli 1, Winks 1

Liverpool: Salah 32, Gakpo 16, Diaz 15, Jota 9, Nunez 7, Szoboszlai 7, Mac Allister 6, Elliott 4, Van Dijk 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Jones 3, Chiesa 2, Konate 2, Danns 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).