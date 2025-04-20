➔ SUPPORT US
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 5, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold arrives before the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurt Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool FC team news vs. Leicester – Injuries and available squad

Liverpool could have Trent Alexander-Arnold back on the bench for this weekend’s trip to Leicester, with the Premier League title in sight.

The Reds head to the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon knowing they could be crowned champions later in the day.

If Arsenal were to lose at Ipswich, a Liverpool win would secure a second Premier League title in five years – and it would also send the Foxes back to the Championship.

Here’s who is available and who is not for a potentially huge Sunday for the club:

Alexander-Arnold hasn’t featured for five weeks with an ankle problem, but Arne Slot has confirmed a place on the bench is possible this weekend.

“Not to start but if today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) things go well, he might be on the bench,” Slot said.

“But definitely not start because he’s out for five-and-a-half weeks and this is, today (Friday), probably his first session with the team.

“It was Wednesday I think he did parts of the team session, so he’s not able to start but hopefully he can be able to join us because, for Conor, he has been out for a long time so for him to play 90 isn’t easy as well.

“So it would be nice if Trent is with us at the weekend.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 5, 2025: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Meanwhile, Nunez is available after watching the 2-1 win over West Ham from behind the bench with what Slot, at the time, attributed to illness.

The Dutchman has since explained that “he didn’t feel himself the day before the match” as he defused rumours of a bust-up at the training ground.

That means Gomez is the only definite absentee for Liverpool as he continues his rehabilitation after hamstring surgery, with Morton back in training but unlikely to make the squad.

In terms of team selection, it should be similar to the victory over West Ham with Conor Bradley to continue at right-back, but Dominik Szoboszlai could replace Curtis Jones in midfield.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Leicester

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, December 9, 2024: Liverpool's (L-R) Jarell Quansah, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Trent Alexander-Arnold during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Girona FC and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold*, Bradley, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Morton*

Forwards: Gakpo, Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Chiesa

* In doubt

