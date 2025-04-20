Liverpool could have Trent Alexander-Arnold back on the bench for this weekend’s trip to Leicester, with the Premier League title in sight.

The Reds head to the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon knowing they could be crowned champions later in the day.

If Arsenal were to lose at Ipswich, a Liverpool win would secure a second Premier League title in five years – and it would also send the Foxes back to the Championship.

Here’s who is available and who is not for a potentially huge Sunday for the club:

Alexander-Arnold hasn’t featured for five weeks with an ankle problem, but Arne Slot has confirmed a place on the bench is possible this weekend.

“Not to start but if today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) things go well, he might be on the bench,” Slot said.

“But definitely not start because he’s out for five-and-a-half weeks and this is, today (Friday), probably his first session with the team.

“It was Wednesday I think he did parts of the team session, so he’s not able to start but hopefully he can be able to join us because, for Conor, he has been out for a long time so for him to play 90 isn’t easy as well.

“So it would be nice if Trent is with us at the weekend.”

Meanwhile, Nunez is available after watching the 2-1 win over West Ham from behind the bench with what Slot, at the time, attributed to illness.

The Dutchman has since explained that “he didn’t feel himself the day before the match” as he defused rumours of a bust-up at the training ground.

That means Gomez is the only definite absentee for Liverpool as he continues his rehabilitation after hamstring surgery, with Morton back in training but unlikely to make the squad.

In terms of team selection, it should be similar to the victory over West Ham with Conor Bradley to continue at right-back, but Dominik Szoboszlai could replace Curtis Jones in midfield.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Leicester

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold*, Bradley, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Morton*

Forwards: Gakpo, Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Chiesa

* In doubt