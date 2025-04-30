Liverpool have given the entrance to the AXA Training Centre a makeover as they welcome Arne Slot and his players back for work ahead of the trip to Chelsea.

Though some of Slot’s squad have used the facilities at Kirkby during their time off, the first sessions back after the title win take place on Wednesday.

It will see the players put through their paces again as champions, having secured the title with a 5-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday before a party into the early hours at Anfield.

With four games still left to play, beginning away to Chelsea this weekend, the focus will be back on work for Slot and his first team.

POV: Walking into training as a Premier League champion ? pic.twitter.com/G5Rv1s5fbk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 30, 2025

They were given a fitting welcome as they arrived at the AXA on Wednesday morning, with the entrance now emblazoned with the words ‘Premier League Champions’.

Red balloons line the walkway between the front door and the stairs that lead up to the breakfast hall, while more balloons shaped like the Premier League trophy were tied to the coffee bar in the foyer.

A champion's return to the AXA Training Centre ? pic.twitter.com/8FpLG0ea3k — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 30, 2025

There will clearly be a party mood around the training ground this week to mark Liverpool’s achievements in Slot’s first season in charge.

That will surely continue as the players run through their early exercises in the indoor gym, but minds will be sharpened again once they head out onto the outdoor pitches for ball work.

Slot can still target a 90-plus-point haul in the Premier League this season, with the most they can finish the season with being 94.

In only four seasons have the champions finished with more than 94 points: Man City‘s record of 100 points in 2017/18, Liverpool’s 99 points in 2019/20, Man City‘s 98 in 2018/19 and Chelsea‘s 95 in 2004/05.

Based on their points per game for the Premier League campaign so far, Liverpool are projected to finish on 92 points after their remaining fixtures against Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Sunday will see them come up against a Chelsea side who have won their last two in the league but also only seven of their 15 league games since the turn of the year.

Liverpool’s first game as Premier League champions in 2020 showed the effects of a title-party hangover, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side suffering a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Man City.

No doubt Slot will be eager to avoid the same fate!