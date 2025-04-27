Liverpool lineup vs. Tottenham confirmed: 2 changes as Trent starts

These are the days we dream of, a chance to win the league in front of our fans and Arne Slot has made two changes to his starting lineup for the visit of Tottenham.

The day is here, Reds, one we have waited 35 years for. In his first season at the helm, Slot can guide his side to the Premier League title by avoiding defeat at Anfield.

We expect an Anfield adorned in red as supporters push the team over the line against a Tottenham side with one eye on their Europa League semi-final in midweek.

Alisson continues in goal aiming to keep the clean sheet that will deliver the title.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in the starting lineup with Conor Bradley not in the squad, with Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and the returning Andy Robertson making up the rest of the back four.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch‘s ever-present season continues alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Mohamed Salah will be eager to end a six-game wait for a goal having been the spearhead for this title challenge, and he is joined in attack by Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

On the bench, Slot can turn to the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa, but there is no Bradley in the squad.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Chiesa, Nunez, Jota

Tottenham: Vicario; Spence, Danso, Davies, Udogie; Bergvall, Gray; Johnson, Maddison, Tel; Solanke

Substitutes: Kinsky, Romero, Van de Ven, Porro, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Odobert, Richarlison

How to follow the match live with TIA!

Liverpool vs. Tottenham will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, which you can stream here – coverage starts at 4pm (BST).

If you fancy a more biased perspective, then join Harry McMullen for This Is Anfield’s liveblog from 3.45pm – if we are crowned champions, stick around as there will be plenty to enjoy!