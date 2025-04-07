Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have reportedly poached a key analytical brain from City Football Group, who are responsible for Man City, in a nod to their multi-club plans.

According to the Athletic, Laurie Shaw will be taking up a role with FSG after leaving his position as director of football data at City Football Group.

He is expected to begin his role in the “coming weeks” having been on gardening leave since January, and he will be involved in FSG’s ever-growing portfolio of sports.

Shaw joined the City Football Group, who oversees clubs including Man City, New York City FC and Melbourne City, in 2021 and was appointed director of football data in September 2023.

It saw him lead the data engineering and data science teams for all their football clubs, having involvement in player recruitment and performance analysis.

Liverpool’s data-driven approach is fundamental to their operations, and Michael Edwards is back at the heart of it in his role as chief executive of football for FSG.

And Shaw’s arrival could be another nod to their pursuit of a second football club, which recent reports linked them to exploring a deal for Malaga, the Spanish second-tier side.

FSG have made visits to a handful of Spanish clubs over the last year as they conduct due diligence over their next move, and Shaw seems to be one of their latest chess pieces.

It is pertinent to underline that he would be hired by FSG and not Liverpool, though his role would inevitably see him involved under their ownership umbrella.

He was previously a former Harvard research scientist and lecturer before he joined the City Group, and he has also worked as a policy advisor for the British Government.

His resume also includes a PhD in Astrophysics from Cambridge University, and a Master in Science from Imperial College – impressive, right?