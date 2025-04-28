We all witnessed the moment in vivid colour and thankfully we will have countless photos to remember the day when Liverpool won their 20th league title, here are some of the best.

Liverpool’s job was made simple by Arsenal, avoid defeat and the title was theirs. Keeping with tradition, they conceded first before going on to dismantle Tottenham.

An Anfield that answered the call of Virgil van Dijk to make it red was hanging on every moment, with each second counting closer to the full-time whistle growing exponentially more wild.

What followed were scenes we had all dreamed of and yet still exceeded all expectations as we could, at last, celebrate winning the league together after waiting 35 years.

The day was one we will never forget, and here are some of our favourite photos from our title-clinching day.

Has anyone seen the Liverpool team bus?

Getting the job done to the tune of 5-1…

Then it was time to celebrate…

Before a special You’ll Never Walk Alone…

And, of course, more celebrations…

A special day with a special team and a very special club. Up the title-winning Reds!