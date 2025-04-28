➔ SUPPORT US
Liverpool Premier League title: 36 photos as Reds celebrate No. 20 at Anfield

We all witnessed the moment in vivid colour and thankfully we will have countless photos to remember the day when Liverpool won their 20th league title, here are some of the best.

Liverpool’s job was made simple by Arsenal, avoid defeat and the title was theirs. Keeping with tradition, they conceded first before going on to dismantle Tottenham.

An Anfield that answered the call of Virgil van Dijk to make it red was hanging on every moment, with each second counting closer to the full-time whistle growing exponentially more wild.

What followed were scenes we had all dreamed of and yet still exceeded all expectations as we could, at last, celebrate winning the league together after waiting 35 years.

The day was one we will never forget, and here are some of our favourite photos from our title-clinching day.

 

Has anyone seen the Liverpool team bus?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: A street vendor sells scarves and flags with "Champions" on ahead of the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool supporters set off red smoke bombs as they welcome the team bus before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool supporters set off red smoke bombs as they welcome the team bus before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool supporters welcome the team bus before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Getting the job done to the tune of 5-1…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool supporters during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool players form a pre-match huddle before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Luis Díaz (L) celebrates after scoring his first goal, to level the score at 1-1, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool supporters react to their side's second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring his side's third goal, by taking his shirt off to reveal a message "I Belong To Jesus" during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah takes a selfie for a supporter after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Then it was time to celebrate…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates at the final whistle after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté (L) and Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrate after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot celebrates after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool players celebrate after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas celebrates after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates with the corner-flag after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Before a special You’ll Never Walk Alone…

Liverpool players and staff members celebrate victory and the Premier League title following the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday April 27, 2025. (PA / Alamy Images)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's (L-R) Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Ibrahima Konaté celebrate after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's (L-R) Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz celebrate after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool players celebrate after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot celebrates after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

And, of course, more celebrations…

Liverpool clinched the Premier League title in front of their fans at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Arne Slot was at the centre of Premier League title celebrations on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool supporters celebrate after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool supporters' banner "Ee Aye Addio We've Won The League" during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, draped in a flag of Egypt, celebrates with supporters after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Anfield, aerial view, Liverpool Premier League Champions 2025 (Image: Stratus Imagery)

Players of Liverpool pose for a photo as they celebrate the teams victory and confirmation of winning the Premier League title after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

A special day with a special team and a very special club. Up the title-winning Reds!

