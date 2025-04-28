Liverpool have officially overtaken Man United as the most successful club in English football, and one of their sponsors made sure to remind Alex Ferguson.

With Sunday confirming their 20th league title, Liverpool have now moved ahead of historic rivals Man United as the most dominant club in English football history.

United have not won the Premier League since 2012/13, which also marked the final season in charge for their legendary manager, Ferguson.

Ferguson famously named his biggest challenge as United manager as “knocking Liverpool right off their f***ing perch,” having overtaken the Merseyside club as the most successful side in England during his reign.

“And you can print that,” he signed off.

With that no longer the case, Liverpool sponsors Carlsberg took the opportunity to mock their rivals with a series of billboards around the city on Sunday.

“Back on our ‘f***ing perch’? Probably,” they read, in a tweet captioned “we printed it.”

United scraped to a 1-1 draw with 10-man Bournemouth earlier in the day, lifting them above Everton to 14th in the table with four games left to play.

Ruben Amorim’s side could still draw level again with Liverpool in terms of overall trophies this season if they win the Europa League.

But even if they did, they would still be behind the Reds on major honours and it would take a brave individual to argue United as the biggest club in England today.

Both Liverpool and Man United have won 20 top-flight titles, but the Reds have also won six European Cups to United’s three – and in total, 69 trophies to their 68 and 52 major honours to their 47.

The only trophies in which United are still ahead in winning are the FA Cup (13 wins to Liverpool’s eight) and the Community Shield (21 to Liverpool’s 16).

“The painful thing to say is the debate is over for a period until United become successful again and win leagues,” Gary Neville admitted before Liverpool’s 5-1 win over Tottenham, speaking on Sky Sports.

“It should cause real tremors at Old Trafford. Liverpool will be the most successful club after today.

“And that should cause heartache and pain, because it took a lot to get ahead of Liverpool.”