Liverpool have been name-checked among the potential suitors for Borussia Dortmund left winger Jamie Gittens, who reportedly “wants to leave” the German club this summer.

Gittens, 20, is a name that has been linked to Liverpool predominantly from German sources, with journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claiming club scouts had watched him “several times.”

The youngster joined Dortmund from Man City in 2020 and has made 100 appearances with a return of 17 goals and 14 assists to date, but all signs point to a summer departure.

Sky Germany previously reported Dortmund are “preparing internally” for the 20-year-old’s exit, and they now state he is “planning his next career move” and “would like to leave.”

He is said to have “already informed BVB executives of his desire,” with Dortmund open to a sale if a “suitable offer” arrives for a player contracted until 2028.

They valued Gittens at €100 million (£82.7m) in January but “the club is prepared to significantly lower” the price tag to compensate for potentially missing out on European football next season.

It was previously mooted that a price tag in the region of €60 million (£49.6m) to €70 million (£57.9m) is the likely figure for interested clubs.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg on X adds that a “return to the Premier League appeals to him,” which will be of interest to other suitors including Chelsea, Man United and Tottenham.

His output is not overly attractive but at 20 he is still developing and can be moulded to what a team needs, though he has recently fallen out of favour at eighth-placed Dortmund.

In five of the last six Bundesliga games, Gittens has come off the bench late in a game and is “therefore dissatisfied with his overall situation,” say Sky Germany.

Is left wing a priority position for Liverpool?

Of all the positions on the pitch for Liverpool, Arne Slot is not short on options on the left wing with Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz currently alternating.

Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa can also be utilised in the position, but the abundance of options may change if an overhaul of the forward line is sought this summer.

Nunez is linked to clubs in Saudi Arabia as too Diaz, who is also courting Barcelona – although their ability to afford the Colombian is questionable.

At present, though, Liverpool’s current six senior forward options have an average age of 27.5 years and an injection of youth cannot be snuffed at as Slot moulds Liverpool’s squad into his own.